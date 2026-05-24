Baylor Football Gains Commitment From 2027 OL Chase Allen: What it Means for Bears

Dave Aranda added another prospect to his 2027 class. On Friday, the Bears gained a commitment from offensive lineman Chase Allen, who picked Baylor over Rutgers and Oregon State, among others.

Taylor, an in-state prospect, is from Cypress (TX) Bridgeland and is unranked on 247Sports. But over on Rivals, Allen is considered the No. 1506 player overall in the 2027 cycle. As a three-star, Allen is ranked as the No. 134 interior offensive lineman.

The 6'3", 295-pound lineman had a stellar junior season of play. Allen had 50 pancakes, while allowing just one pressure and one sack in 2025. Allen was also being recruited by both Mississippi State and San Diego State.

After a lot of thought, prayer, and conversations with my family, I’m blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Baylor University! I want to thank all the coaches who believed in me throughout this process, along with my friends and family… pic.twitter.com/JjknF7Yz8w — Chase Allen (@ChaseAllen_72) May 22, 2026

Allen is the second offensive lineman committed to the Bears. He joins Hudson Whitenight as one of the two linemen committed to Baylor along the offensive line.

Allen noted Waco felt like home. The staff was generous to his family and he looks forward to suiting up in McLane Stadium.

Adding talent to an already revamped offensive line

It's no secret that Baylor lost a lot from its offensive line from the 2025 football season. Players like Coleton Price, who transferred to Kentucky, along with Sidney Fugar and Omar Aigbedion are no longer with the team.

Baylor went out and addressed the need by adding several players via the transfer portal. Coach Aranda has noted this spring that he needs his team to run the football better and it starts with the guys up front.

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"No, I think we have to run the ball better," Aranda this spring. "I think that's an area where we set out to do a better job on the line of scrimmage. I think defensively we're ahead of schedule and then just to coincide with what you're talking about, offensively we're behind. But I think that's probably normal.

In total, the Bears added seven offensive linemen, and former Texas Longhorn Nate Kibble is the most notable addition, hoping to earn a starting spot this fall for the Bears.

Baylor keeping the Texas pipeline

Allen's commitment gives the Bears yet another player from the state of Texas. Baylor now has six commitments, following the de-commitment of Jalen Price, and five of them are from the state of Texas.

Aranda prides himself of recruiting the state and competing with the likes of Texas, Texas Tech, TCU, and Texas A&M, among others.

The Bears are looking to gain positive momentum this summer as official visits will be underway.