The game changers: Top players from Baylor's emphatic win over Oklahoma State
On Saturday afternoon, the Baylor Bears rolled into Stillwater, Oklahoma, looking to acquire their first Big 12 win of the season after falling to Arizona State in a thriller of a game last week. The Cowboys, on the other hand, were looking to get back on track after losing two of their first three games of the season and firing their long-time head coach, Mike Gundy.
Many had written this game off for the Cowboys, who, after firing their head coach, did not have the full trust of their fan base or the national media behind them. However, to the surprise of many, Oklahoma State kept this game competitive up until the very end, but unfortunately, the offensive firepower from Baylor was just too much for the Cowboys to handle. Similar to weeks past, both teams had their stars. Below are the true game changers from both teams that led to the thrilling game:
1. Sawyer Robertson
The Heisman hopeful was back in action, and he certainly did not disappoint. Robertson was phenomenal on Saturday, finishing the day with 24 completions on 35 attempted passes for 393 total yards passing and 4 total touchdowns. Robertson's ability to pick apart the Oklahoma State defense and find each of his different receiving options down the field was quite impressive, as he continues to show why his name should be in the Heisman trophy conversation.
2. All of the Running backs
While Baylor's passing attack was on full display today, their ground game was no slouch as well. Both Bryson Washington and freshman Caden Knighten had phenomenal efforts on the ground, rushing for a combined 197 total yards. On the other side of things, Oklahoma State's lead backs, Trent Howland and Rodney Fields Jr., both had great games as well, combining for 212 yards of total offense and 2 touchdowns. All 4 running backs displayed their ability to break tackles and run through defenses, and certainly influenced the game for their respective teams.
3. Michael Trigg
Trigg has been a consistent name on this list for quite some time, as he continues to show fans and the national media just how much of a matchup nightmare he is for opposing defenses. His combination of length, speed, and catch radius makes him almost unguardable and allows him to be a true safety blanket for Sawyer Robertson. Trigg finished the game with 3 receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.
4. Sam Jackson V
The final name on this list and the lone Oklahoma State player, Jackson V, was used unconventionally during the game but showed his versatility, earning him a spot on this list. During the first offensive drive for Oklahoma State, quarterback Zane Flores pitched the ball to Jackson on a backwards pass before Jackson proceeded to air the ball out to tight end Josh Ford for the touchdown. The pass was thrown with great accuracy and precision, especially given that it was coming from a wide receiver! That one play demonstrated Jackson V's utility and how he can be used outside of his receiving role.