How to watch Baylor vs Oklahoma State
The Baylor Bears and Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to face off in Stillwater, Oklahoma, this weekend. The Bears are 2-2, but still believe they can win the Big 12. Oklahoma State is 1-2, but just lost to Tulsa and fired their head coach, Mike Gundy.
Baylor's offense didn't have its best game against Arizona State, but came on late and almost pulled it out. They're still one of the best offenses in the country, averaging 34.5 points per game, and have the most efficient passing offense with Sawyer Robertson leading the nation in passing yards with 1,320.
Baylor's offense has also really started putting things together on the ground. After rushing for 54 yards in the opener against Auburn, Bryson Washington has logged 115, 135 and 111 yards in his last three games. He's averaging over 100 yards and a touchdown per game, and should be able to do a ton of damage against this Cowboys' defense, which gives up over 200 rushing yards per game.
Defensively, Baylor played really well against Arizona State, holding Sam Leavitt and the Sun Devils to 13 points through three quarters. However, they couldn't hold up in the fourth, giving up a couple of big plays through the air, which helped the Sun Devils score a pair of touchdowns and hold off the Bears.
This week, the Bears' defense has a chance to make it back-to-back strong performances. Oklahoma State's offense is averaging 14.0 points per game through three games, which ranks 132nd in the country. They really struggle throwing the ball, and while they're better on the ground, the Cowboys still average just 3.9 yards per carry. If Baylor can keep everything in front of them and not allow the explosive play, they could hold Oklahoma State to under 10 points.
Here's when and where you can watch Baylor take on Oklahoma State today:
Date: September 27th, 2025
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
TV Channel: ESPN2
Streaming: ESPN
Betting odds
Spread: Baylor (-20.5)
O/U: 58.5
More From Baylor On SI:
- 3 predictions for Baylor vs Oklahoma State
- Staff predictions: Will Baylor get back on track against a decimated Oklahoma State team?
- Throwback Thursday: The history between Baylor and Oklahoma State
- Respect all, fear none' - Baylor defender ready for matchup against Oklahoma State
- Baylor vs Oklahoma State scouting report: Breaking down the Cowboys ahead of Week 5