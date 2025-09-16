Baylor star has gone from underdog to Heisman Trophy hopeful
Going into the 2025-2026 season, Sawyer Robertson had everything to prove. Coming off of a very successful season, it was not out of the question for Robertson to receive some preseason buzz from the media, whether it pertained to being one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 or in the nation. However, that preseason buzz was not as loud as many, including myself, thought it would be, leading to a lot of questions surrounding Robertson's ability to take the next step in his development as a quarterback. Now three games into the season, Robertson has most definitely silenced those who doubted him.
Through the first 3 games of the 2025-2026 season, Sawyer Robertson has thrown for 1,070 total yards and 10 touchdowns to only 2 interceptions (both of which came in Robertson's most recent game). The eye-popping statistic here comes in the form of total passing yards, where Robertson is currently 2nd in the nation, only to Syracuse's Steve Angeli, who has thrown for 1,072 yards.
With all of that being said, Robertson is finally starting to generate the Heisman Trophy buzz many thought he would receive in the preseason. In a recent post on X, On3 Sports Writer, media personality, and former Baylor wide receiver, J.D. PicKell published his current Heisman Trophy ranking. At the top of his list are the title risers, such as Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos and Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer, both of whom have had exceptional starts to their 2025-2026 season. However, a few spots down the list, PicKell listed Sawyer Robertson as the eighth-best player in the country.
PicKell is not the only one to notice Sawyer Robertson's impressive start to the season, as other media outlets are finally starting to give Robertson his flowers. Even still, Robertson is considered a true dark horse to come away with the Heisman Trophy, but if his start to the season is any indication of what he can do in the future, I have no doubt that Robertson could play himself into the conversation come mid-December.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
Baylor, SMU halftime thoughts: Quarterbacks on FIRE
Baylor has gone from underdogs to NIL spenders
Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson is leading the nation in one category
Sawyer Robertson's sizzling start: Predicting his 2025 season stats
The game changers: Top players from Baylor's incredible win over Samford
Bearly believable: Top 5 Plays in Baylor's stunning win over SMU
Dave Aranda has gone from hot seat to high hopes
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI