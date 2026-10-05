Time, Channel Revealed for Baylor Football's Rivalry Game vs. TCU in Week 7

Baylor is coming off a dominant win in the desert this past weekend. The Bears took down Arizona State, 55-19, and will enter the bye week oozing with confidence.

When Baylor returns to the field, the Bears will have their rival: TCU. And on Monday, we learned when the Bears are going to take the field.

The Big 12 Conference revealed times and channels for Week 7 action. For Baylor, it will host the Horned Frogs for a night game. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and air on FS1.

Week 7️⃣ TV Times 📺⏰ pic.twitter.com/Ulah3zYeVm — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 5, 2026

Blackout on the Brazos

In this year's edition of the Revivalry game, the theme is a blackout, which is great for Baylor fans since the game is a night edition.

The Bears are sitting at 4-1 on the season, but TCU hasn't had the same success. The Horned Frogs hung tough with BYU, and suffered a 17-10 loss. It marked the second loss in a row for TCU. Sonny Dykes' team lost to North Carolina in Week 0 and then lost to UCF last weekend, 21-13.

Both teams are entering a bye week this week.

History between the two teams

Overall, Baylor hasn't fared well against TCU. The Bears hold a 36-49-3 all-time record against the Horned Frogs, but Baylor won the last meeting when played in Waco.

In 2024, Baylor won a thrilling 37-34 game over the Horned Frogs. Kicker Isaiah Hankins kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired for Baylor to beat its rival. In the game, Sawyer Robertson threw for 242 yards. It was former Bear, Bryson Washington, who stole the show.

Washington rumbled his way for 196 yards in the win and scored four touchdowns on the ground. Dawson Pendergrass also added a score on the ground, while rushing for 33 yards.

TCU has won the last five of six games between the two teams, including last season's 42-36 win in Fort Worth.

Baylor found itself down 28-10, but rallied back. The Bears scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes to make it a game, but it was too little, too late. Robertson threw for 318 yards and two scores in the game, but also tossed three interceptions in the Bears' loss. Washington was held to just 23 yards on the ground, along with scoring a touchdown.

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