The game changers: Top players from Baylor's thrilling win over Kansas State
Following a trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma, the Baylor Bears looked to continue their dominance in Big 12 play with Kansas State coming to town. Kansas State, a team with lofty preseason expectations, has had what some would consider a disappointing start to the season; however, they certainly have the talent on their roster to give any Big 12 team a run for their money. With that in mind, the national media was torn when it came to picking the winner of this game; some believed the overall talent of Kansas State would overwhelm the Bears, while others thought the star power of quarterback Sawyer Robertson would be enough for the Bears to come away victorious.
To nobody's surprise, this game did not disappoint. With multiple lead changes, spectacular catches, and defensive efforts, the game came down to a blocked field goal. Ultimately, the Bears were able to walk away from this game victorious by the skin of their teeth in a phenomenal Big 12 noon matchup. Similar to the past weeks, both teams had their star players. Below are the players I considered to be the true game changers for both teams, who led to the incredible game we witnessed today:
1. Michael Trigg
For yet another consecutive week, Michael Trigg continues to be a game changer on the offensive side of the ball for the Baylor Bears. Since week 1, Trigg has been a true difference maker for Sawyer Robertson and the Bears offense, serving as an absolute matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. The same was true today, as Trigg had his best game to date, finishing with 8 receptions for 155 yards, highlighted by a spectacular one-handed catch that can be seen below. On the season, Trigg now has accumulated 439 total receiving yards and 4 touchdowns, with those numbers only expected to increase. If Trigg can keep up this kind of production, he no doubt can compete for the title of best TE in the Big 12, if not one of the best in the country.
2. Jacob Redding
When things seemed bleak for the Baylor Bears down a possession with Kansas State storming down the field in the fourth quarter, Baylor needed someone on the defensive side of the ball to make a game-changing play, and Redding was able to do just that. With pressure off the edge from cornerback Levar Thornton Jr, Avery Johnson stepped back and threw a strike intended for receiver Jaron Tibbs, but was intercepted and taken back to the house by Redding, giving the Bears the lead. Redding's play exemplifies the term "game-changer," stepping up when necessary to flip the momentum of the game in their team's favor.
3. Quarterback Play
Although both quarterbacks made their mistakes and had their errant throws over the course of the game, the level of play and the degree of difficulty of some of the passes made by both Sawyer Robertson and Avery Johnson were uncanny, demonstrating why they are two of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12. Both quarterbacks threw for over 330 passing yards and had 2 passing touchdowns apiece, with Johnson contributing an additional touchdown on the ground.
4. Jayce Brown
With Avery Johnson being as productive as he was through the air, his primary target of the day was receiver Jayce Brown, who finished the game today with 4 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. Throughout the game, Brown continually found himself beating the Baylor secondary, finding creative ways to get open. Although not all of his openings were taken advantage of, his route-running and speed were on full display today, explaining how he has totaled nearly 400 yards and 4 touchdowns on the season.