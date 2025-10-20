Robert Griffin III Had Classy Message for Jayden Daniels After Viral Post From QB’s Mom
The Commanders could face another tough stretch of the 2025 season without star quarterback Jayden Daniels after he suffered a right hamstring injury in Sunday's blowout loss to the Cowboys. Daniels's latest injury generated lots of buzz on social media as some fans compared the young quarterback's career trajectory to that of Robert Griffin III, who played for Washington for three seasons from 2012 to '14.
Griffin's career with Washington was infamously derailed by injuries—he suffered a serious knee injury during the playoffs during his rookie season (tearing his ACL, LCL and meniscus) and then a dislocated left ankle in his final campaign in Washington—and many fans were worried Daniels stumble down that same path.
Daniels's mom addressed the RG3 comparisons with a blunt statement on X (formerly Twitter): "I wish you would stop manifesting RGIII on my son. Words are powerful and that's all that's talked about."
Shortly after her post went viral, Griffin himself responded to Daniels's mom and sent a classy message to the Commanders QB in light of the unfortunate injury news:
"I have always supported Jayden Daniels and want nothing but the best for him," Griffin wrote on X. "Being QB1 in Washington DC comes with an intense spotlight that I know well. You love your son and the real fans do to. I want a long healthy career for him. He will always have my support."
After a completely healthy rookie season, Daniels has missed two games this year due to a sprained left knee, and could be on track to miss more time due to his hamstring pending an MRI.
No one wants to see Daniels's promising young career in the NFL get cut short, least of all Griffin. He made that much clear with his supportive message for the second-year signal-caller, who will hopefully be back on the field soon enough.