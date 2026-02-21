Former Baylor Football Star Inks Coaching Job With NFL's Dallas Cowboys

Former Baylor star offensive lineman Kyle Fuller is back in the Lone Star State, but it's not to play football. Fuller has agreed to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys to become an assistant offensive line coach. The Duncansville (TX) native is listed as a coach on the Cowboys' coaching staff.

Fuller began coaching back in 2024, when he coached at North Carolina as a graduate assistant. Last year, he went to coach at Appalachian State, as a graduate assistant, but after just a short stint, he was hired by the Las Vegas Raiders as an offensive quality control coach.

This will be Fuller's first shot at being a designated offensive line coach.

Cowboys are hiring Kyle Fuller as assistant OL coach according to a person with knowledge of the hire. Fuller a Wylie High grad also went to Baylor. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) February 13, 2026

Fuller's time at Baylor

Fuller was in Waco from 2012-16, playing for the Green and Gold. He redshirted his first year with Baylor before seeing playing time in 2013 as a reserve offensive lineman and on special teams.

It was Fuller's redshirt sophomore season when he really came on strong. Fuller would start 39 consecutive games for the Bears at center the next three years. His honors kept going up each year, too. Fuller was a Big 12 Honorable Mention, then a Second-Team All-Big 12, and finally a First-Team All-Big 12 during his final season with the Bears.

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Notes on Fuller via BaylorBears.com:

Three-year starting All-Big 12 center

52 career games played (most on team) and 39 career starts (most on squad)

Anchor on o-line for nation's most productive offense in 2014-15

Key cog in paving the way for BU's rushing attack that led the Big 12 in 2015 and 2016, while helping Bears rank fourth or better in sacks allowed in conference over past three years

Named "Best Offensive Lineman" in state by Dave Campbell's Texas Football

Fuller's playing days in the NFL

Following Fuller's playing days at the college level, he was a seventh-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. The in-state Houston Texans took a chance on Fuller. But he was on the team for just two seasons.

He found himself off and on the practice squad of teams like the Texans, Washington Redskins and the Miami Dolphins, before getting called up to the active roster of the Seattle Seahawks.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

However, Fuller was suspended the first two games of the 2020 season for violating the NFL policy on substances of abuse. Once he was reinstated, he remained on the active roster. He would play for Seattle from 2019-2022, and once again, bounced around on the practice squads of the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos.

Most recently, Fuller played football for the UFL's Michigan Panthers, but will now focus on his coaching career.