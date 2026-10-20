Where Baylor Football Stands in Latest National Polls After TCU Loss

Baylor's four-game winning streak came to an end Saturday with a 17-6 home loss to rival TCU, sending the Bears down several national rankings.

The Bears (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) struggled offensively after putting together their most complete performance of the season in a 55-19 road victory over Arizona State.

With a road matchup against Kansas looming Saturday, Baylor remains outside both major national polls and has fallen in The Athletic's and CBS Sports' rankings.

Here's where the Bears stand entering Week 8.

AP Top 25

Baylor remains outside the AP Top 25 and did not receive any votes in the latest poll.

Five Big 12 teams cracked the rankings, led by No. 2 BYU, No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 10 Utah. Houston climbed six spots to No. 14, while Arizona entered the rankings at No. 25.

BYU, Texas Tech and Utah remain undefeated, while Oklahoma State dropped out following its loss to Houston.

The Bears had yet to receive any AP votes during their four-game winning streak, and Saturday's loss to a TCU team that entered with just two victories did little to help their case.

Baylor still has opportunities to improve its résumé, with No. 2 BYU, No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 14 Houston remaining on the schedule.

US LBM Coaches Poll

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes and Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda greet each other before the game at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor received no votes in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll after earning nine the previous week.

Four Big 12 teams made the top 25, led by No. 3 BYU, No. 5 Texas Tech and No. 9 Utah. Houston climbed two spots to No. 16, while Arizona received 141 votes but remained unranked.

The Bears had begun to attract attention from coaches following their victory over Arizona State, but Saturday's loss erased that progress.

The Athletic's Rankings

Baylor dropped 12 spots to No. 51 in The Athletic's latest national rankings after entering last week at No. 39.

The Bears had climbed eight spots over the previous two weeks, largely behind their 55-19 victory over Arizona State, when quarterback DJ Lagway accounted for five touchdowns and the offense produced 564 total yards.

The loss to TCU erased those gains, leaving Baylor outside the top 50.

CBS Sports Rankings

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) carries the ball against TCU Horned Frogs safety Jordan Lester (22) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor fell 16 spots to No. 46 in CBS Sports' latest full FBS rankings, reversing much of its 12-spot climb the previous week.

TCU, meanwhile, climbed six spots to No. 50 following its victory in Waco. Despite the head-to-head result, Baylor remains four spots ahead of the Horned Frogs.

The Bears will look for a stronger offensive showing Saturday against Kansas as they try to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season.

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