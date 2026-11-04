Where Baylor Football Stands in Latest National Rankings Ahead of Homecoming

Baylor’s 41-9 victory at UCF gave Joe Klanderman a convincing debut as interim head coach and moved the Bears within one win of bowl eligibility.

Now 5-3 overall and 3-2 in Big 12 play, Baylor heads into Saturday’s homecoming game against Iowa State with a more favorable national outlook than it had a week ago.

Neither major poll awarded the Bears any votes, but The Athletic and CBS Sports improved their positions in their full FBS rankings.

AP Top 25: Five Big 12 Teams Ranked

Baylor remains outside the Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday, Nov. 1.

Utah climbed three places to No. 3 after beating Cincinnati 49-25, giving the Big 12 its highest-ranked representative. BYU rose one spot to No. 7 following a 27-20 victory over Arizona State.

Texas Tech held at No. 13 after defeating Arizona 34-26. Houston advanced to No. 17 during its bye week, while the Wildcats slipped to No. 24.

Oklahoma State dropped out after losing 51-49 at Iowa State, leaving the conference with five ranked teams instead of six. The Cowboys received three voting points.

Three of those ranked programs await Baylor later this month. The Bears visit BYU on Nov. 14, host Texas Tech on Nov. 21 and finish at Houston on Nov. 28. Those matchups offer opportunities to strengthen a résumé currently lacking a victory over anyone in the latest AP rankings.

Coaches Poll: Baylor Has Yet to Regain Support

Oct 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Tony Livingston (10) jumps for a pass in front of Central Florida Knights cornerback Jayden Williams (2) during the second half at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears also received no votes in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Baylor received three voting points after its 55-19 win at Arizona State, then increased its total to nine during the following bye week. The subsequent loss to TCU erased that support.

Utah sits at No. 4 in the coaches’ rankings, followed by BYU at No. 8, Texas Tech at No. 13, Houston at No. 18 and Arizona at No. 22. Oklahoma State collected nine points outside the top 25, and Cincinnati received one.

Friday helped Baylor’s standing, but consecutive defeats against TCU and Kansas gave voters reasons to question whether the Bears could sustain their early-season success.

The Athletic Rankings: Baylor Climbs to No. 50

The Athletic moved Baylor up 15 places to No. 50 in its latest rankings of all 138 FBS teams.

The Bears had dropped from No. 39 to No. 65 over the previous two weeks. Their performance at UCF recovered more than half of that decline, though they remain below their position before the TCU loss.

CBS Sports Rankings: Bears Rise to No. 36

Baylor climbed 19 places to No. 36 in CBS Sports’ updated rankings of all FBS teams.

The outlet had placed the Bears at No. 30 before their October setbacks, suggesting it remains more optimistic about Baylor than The Athletic’s assessment.

After producing just six points against the Horned Frogs and failing to protect a fourth-quarter lead in Lawrence, the Bears delivered on both sides of the ball in Orlando.

What Comes Next for Baylor

Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams (3) knocks out the ball from Baylor wide receiver Hal Presley (16) during the first quarter of their game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa State arrives at McLane Stadium fresh off its upset of Oklahoma State, making Saturday more than a convenient chance to reach six wins.

For Baylor’s offense, the challenge is carrying over its execution against UCF. Getting contributions beyond Gavin Freeman and continuing to involve the tight ends would make Lagway’s job easier, particularly if the running game can provide manageable passing situations.

As it did against UCF, Baylor will face a team coming off an upset victory. Klanderman’s Bears will look to deliver another complete performance, this time with a chance to secure bowl eligibility at home.

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