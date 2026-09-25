Why All the Pressure is on Dave Aranda and Baylor vs. Colorado Ahead of Big 12 Play

The path to the postseason is within Baylor's reach and control. Essentially controlling their own destiny, the Bears just need to win games this season. The rest of the Bears' games this season come against fellow Big 12 opponents and Baylor even looks to be favored in several of them including, but not limited to, the upcoming game against Colorado. Analysts and experts have overwhelmingly seemed to agree that Baylor should be victorious when pressed to pick a winner for the upcoming Buffaloes game.

The Pre-Game Eyeball Test

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) in street clothes during warmups before the game against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado just embarrassed by Northwestern 41-7, released several players due to "behavior detrimental to the team," and have shown weakness in their defensive secondary. All three of these factors should mean that Baylor should be able to jump out to a lead early and not let up until the game time reads triple-zeroes. Honestly, anything short of Baylor scoring (and winning by) 40 might be disappointing.

What the Fans Need to See

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) runs the ball against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not that players should play purely to entertain but rather to win, it just so happens that watching your team winning is more entertaining than watching them losing. Having said that though, there are a few important things that the Bears need to do in this game against Colorado that could assure both.

More yards per carry on rushing attempts or even a few explosive runs would help ease the minds of those that may be skeptical of Baylor's offensive line's current production. DJ Lagway could also help by having a breakout game where he compiles 300+ yards through the air and 100+ with his feet as it would fend off any "Nate Bennett should be the starter" voices.

If Baylor Loses

Sep 25, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; The Baylor Line held back by security guards before the game between the Baylor Bears and the Iowa State Cyclones at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Coach Dave Aranda is going to have a lot of explaining to do, and a lot of upset fans. It's important to note that Baylor hasn't beaten a Power 4 opponent yet this season. PVA&M may have been SWAC champions last season, and LA Tech may have been able to hold LSU's offense to only 10 points at the half of their Week 2 game, and Baylor may have only lost to Auburn by about a foot's worth of distance on the failed two-point conversion; but Auburn was the only Power 4 team that Baylor's played this year, and the Bears lost to them.

If (And Hopefully When) Baylor Wins

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor fans cheer against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If, of course, everything goes according to plan on Saturday for Baylor and they defeat Colorado, then everyone gets to celebrate in Waco. Dave Aranda's hot seat would get to keep from becoming blistering hot. The path to becoming bowl-bound would begin to seem more like this was the real life, and not just a fantasy; the woes of last year's 5-7 landslide finish would seem only like a distant reality.

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