Colorado Buffaloes Walloped by Northwestern; Can Baylor Exploit The Same Weaknesses in Week 4?

Baylor will play its first Big 12 game against Colorado this Saturday the 26th as the final home game in a three game stretch. Colorado just got blown out on the road against Northwestern 41-7, and showed a few areas where Baylor may be able to exploit for their own gain.

We'll be going through a few of these scenarios with both DJ Lagway and Nate Bennett in mind as potential quarterbacks, though all signs point to Lagway getting the nod to start come Saturday.

Is it "Starting Slow" if the Other Team Holds the Ball all Quarter?

Colorado held the ball for 3:50 of the first quarter. If your offense can score quickly, the players can stay fresh to try and score again just as hastily. If the offense doesn't come away with points though, that's 11:10 out of the first quarter where the defense is just being chopped down and worn out, setting up for potential disaster later.

The Buffaloes would hold the ball for only 23:07 throughout the entire game. And it's not that Colorado didn't have their chances, but failed fourth down conversion attempts and turnovers prevented them from ever truly getting any momentum going.

Defensive Coordinator Joe Klanderman and Baylor's Defense Will be Ready

The general philosophy for the Bears this season (as several coaches and players have put it) is to start fast and stay strong. The game film from how Northwestern was able to pick apart Colorado through the air will certainly be studied by all the relevant coaches and players in an effort of mimicking the same result. The Bears' defense has been stifling against opposing defenses so far, there's no sense in slowing down now.

Red Zone Woes for Colorado

Nov 11, 2023; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) crosses the goal line for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Northwestern got to the red zone six times against Colorado and each time they came away with points. Colorado on the other hand made it to the red zone only once, but ended up leaving empty handed. Baylor showed great improvement in consideration to their own recent red zone woes as they were also 3-3 this week (2 touchdowns, 1 field goal).

If Nate Bennett Starts

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Nate Bennett (12) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I would expect to see a very similar style of play calling, keeping any decision making to the safe option without taking many risks. There's nothing at all wrong with a game-manager style of quarterback who picks apart a defense. Baylor has been successful in their last two games with that style of game in mind. Bennett could very easily have another 21-24 250+ 3 TD game, and if the "W" comes along with it, that's a pretty good weekend.

If DJ Lagway Starts

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) during warmups before the game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The style of play-calling will change. It's nothing against Bennett who has shown to have a solid set of wheels on him, but he's more of a pocket passer. DJ Lagway can be a pocket passer as well, and like Bennett could excel at it as well, but Lagway's legs provide an even more complex variable with which to contend.

To stop Lagway from running, more players must be dedicated to that cause; to stop Lagway from picking apart a secondary, add more players to the secondary; how do you do both at the same time? Well, you don't. Colorado may be ready for Prime Time, but they aren't ready for a healthy Lagway and the Bears.

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