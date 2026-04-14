Landing Kayden and Dylan Mingo Is Exactly What Baylor Basketball Needs

Baylor's 2026-27 roster is going to look much different when it fully takes shape. While Scott Drew isn't going to go through a full shuffle as he did this past offseason — losing every scholarship player to either the transfer portal or the NBA Draft — he's going to lose several key fixtures.

The Bears are set to return Isaac Williams to the starting lineup, along with hopefully getting both JJ White and Juslin Bodo Bodo back from injury, Baylor is in need of adding some dynamic players from both the transfer portal and the recruiting ranks.

It just so happens there are now a pair of brothers on the open market.

Go get Penn State guard Kayden Mingo

Per O3's Industrial rankings, former Penn State point guard Kayden Mingo is ranked as the No. 28 player in the portal. Both Mingo and Baylor have heavy interest in one another and he would fit the billing of what Drew needs.

Mingo started all 28 games this past season for Penn State at point guard. He led the team, averaging 4.3 assists per game, and he has scoring ability, averaging 13.7 points per game, which was second on the Nittany Lions.

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The 6'3" freshman played against some talented teams playing in the Big Ten, and he would be battle-tested, coming to the Big 12. Drew would be able to start Mingo at point and play him with both Williams and new transfer addition Brett Decker Jr. from Liberty.

Mingo has the ability to impact the game on the offensive end by getting his teammates involved, along with getting to the hoop. He is quick and can make an impact on the defensive end of the court, averaging over two steals per game.

Mingo would need to work on his deep game, shooting just 24.4% from three. But that's something Drew and Co. would be willing to work with, especially if there was a package deal....

Enters Dylan Mingo

The No. 5 ranked player in the 2026 recruiting class is back on the market after Dylan Mingo de-committed from North Carolina. If you remember right, Baylor was a finalist for Mingo before he chose UNC.

After North Carolina hired Mike Malone as its new head coach, the 6'5" combo guard opted to re-open his recruitment. There will be several schools that make a push to land Mingo, but Scott Drew has a way of landing five-star recruits and the Bears can make a compelling case.

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Baylor has sent several players to the league and, assuming Baylor loses Cameron Carr, the Bears don't have that 'star' power on their roster for next season. Mingo could instantly come in and make his name known around Waco as the next five-star player.

Both Penn State and Washington were in Mingo's final four, but with his brother leaving the Nittany Lions, we don't expect them to be a factor. Expect Drew and Baylor to make a big push to land Mingo, and that would add some serious fuel to their 2026-27 season.