NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Where Is Cameron Carr Going to Land?

The NBA Draft is right around the corner. While most of the NBA is looking to see what will happen on the trade market with the availability of two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, there are only a few teams with a realistic shot at acquiring him.

With most of the league focused on the draft, and a deep class that the 2026 group boasts, there is plenty of intrigue leading into Tuesday night.

Baylor has one player in this class who was one of their biggest impact players in 2025 with Cameron Carr.

While Carr will not be in the lineup next season for the Bears, it would give them a potential edge on the recruiting trail if he was selected in the lottery.

Could that happen? Here is a look at what four separate experts think.

The Athletic: Falls Out of the Lottery and into Toronto

We’ll start with the lowest spot that we’ve seen Carr land to date, and should this happen, Carr would likely be disappointed.

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie has Carr falling out of the lottery and into Toronto where he’d be the 19th overall pick by the Toronto Raptors.

“The Raptors need some offensive juice and shooting next to Scottie Barnes, even with last season’s emergence of another Baylor wing, Ja’Kobe Walter,” Vecenie wrote.”

“Carr’s ability to knock down shots and get in transition while also being a high-level defensive playmaker could easily appeal to this Raptors front office as it tries to build a winner around Barnes, Collin Murray-Boyles and the rest of the roster.”

The connection would be interesting even if Walter and Carr never crossed paths in Waco. The Raptors could be an interesting fit for the former Baylor wing, and he may be asked to score a lot as a rookie, which could make him a long shot possibility for rookie of the year.

FanSided: Fringe Lottery, but in a good situation

FanSided’s Christopher Kline has Carr landing alongside rookie of the year runner up, Kon Kneuppel.

A place where he could fit in nicely for his own individual play style, but perhaps is not the greatest fit for team success.

“Cameron Carr is extremely fun, and he'd be right at home in Charlotte's up-tempo, high-octane system. Does he really address the Hornets' foundational issues, though,” Kline wrote.

“This team isn't light on knockdown shooters or talented off-ball scorers. Carr's help-side rim protection is a boon, and he can help on the defensive glass. But he's also rail-thin with a high center of gravity, which makes him a defensive liability in certain matchups.

At the end of the day, Carr is an exciting player who can carve out a productive role right away. But on a team with Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges already in-house, and with a profound need to find that extra gear on either end of the floor Carr might not be the most transformative player available in this range.”

Carr’s ability to fit in alongside the Hornets and their up-tempo offense is something that could give him a good launching point as a rookie. Carr was often at his best in college when he was playing in transition.

Bleacher Report: A Popular Landing Spot

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley has Carr landing in Chicago to play for the team that Michael Jordan once carried to arguably the greatest dynasty in NBA history. Cameron Carr wouldn’t be expected to do that, but he could help the team by becoming a viable scoring option.

“His tools are top-notch, and his three-ball runs fiery hot. He could be more physical and a bit more creative off the bounce, but a three-and-D baseline with chances to grow above it feels entirely doable,” Buckley said.

A chance to grow early while working his way into some rotational minutes feels like the best chance for Carr to have a chance to succeed as a rookie.

USA Today: Windy City Flier

The final rendition of these mock drafts has Carr landing in Chicago again, which has been a popular potential destination for the former Baylor star. Chicago is in the midst of a rebuild after hiring former San Antonio Spur, Tiago Splitter to be their head coach.

Carr would be their second of two picks in the lottery, and the hope would be that he could be a rotational player to return them to the glory days of the 1990s.

CBS Sports predicted DJ Lagway to be a 'bust' with #Baylor in 2026.



But with a healthy offseason and a Jake Spavital-led offense, that prediction is premature.



STORY: https://t.co/W9L2zCJ03H pic.twitter.com/PGwxfaMqG9 — Baylor Bears On SI (@BaylorBearsOnSI) June 20, 2026