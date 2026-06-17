Predicting Baylor Basketball's Rotation in 2026-27 With One Roster Spot Open

Baylor recently released details of its 2026-27 roster online, showing 13 players. Incoming freshman Tegra Makabu wasn't on the roster yet, but he is expected to join the Bears later on. That gives Baylor 14 total players ahead of the season — with one open scholarship.

It would appear like Baylor's roster is about final, and it's unlikely Scott Drew will go out and land someone who will make a difference in Year 1. With that being said, let's take a look at what Baylor's rotation could look like next season.

Starting Guard Kayden Mingo

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The 6'3", 195-pound guard comes to Waco after starring with Penn State in his freshman season. Mingo averaged 13.7 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.1 steals, while starting in 28 games. He was the second-leading steal leader in the Big Ten, while also 13th in the conference in assists per game.

Baylor's detriment last season was that it didn't have a true point guard. Mingo fits the billing, and while he needs to work on his three-point game, the Bears should have a reliable point guard, who can find the open man, while having the ability to create his own shot.

Starting Guard Isaac Williams

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Baylor was able to keep seven players from last season's team — after zero from the previous year. Arguably, the biggest player coming back for Baylor was guard Isaac Williams, who was the most improved player from the beginning of the 2025-26 season to the end.

Williams became a reliable bucket getter, he wasn't afraid to do the dirty work, and would find his teammates for open looks. Williams was the total package, and the Bears secured him to a two-year deal early on.

He finished the season averaging 10.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists, while shooting over 47% from three. Expect an even bigger year out of Williams in 2026-27.

Starting Guard Dylan Mingo

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Landing Dylan Mingo was the big move of the offseason for Scott Drew. It marked Baylor's sixth five-star in as many classes, showing the Bears can recruit with the best. However, his recruitment didn't come without twists and turns.

Mingo committed to North Carolina, but after parting ways with Hubert Davis, Mingo reopened his recruitment. Once Kayden Mingo committed to Baylor, it felt like Dylan was following — he did.

Mingo missed a large portion of his season due to an injury, but he is a five-star prospect and one that you can't keep off the court. He stands at 6'5" with a 6'10" wingspan and the Bears would likely start him at the '3', having the ability to shuffle him to the '2' or the '1'.

Starting Forward Isaac Celiscar

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Baylor could look to start a traditional forward here, but Isaac Celiscar gives you the best of both worlds. He helped lead Yale to a first-place IVY League finish, and the 6'8" forward started all 31 games.

Celiscar was second-team All-Ivy, while averaging 13.2 points and 6.3 rebounds this past season. He would give you true floor spacing, shooting over 40% from three and nearly 60% from the field. The Bears wouldn't lose much from the rebounding department, as Celiscar is a terrific board getting.

Starting Center Juslin Bodo Bodo

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Baylor would want floor spacing for Juslin Bodo Bodo to do his work. After missing all of last season, the former two-time Big South Defensive Player of the Year will suit up for the Bears. Bodo Bodo spent all of last season learning about Baylor and understanding what Scott Drew is looking for.

Two seasons ago, Bodo Bodo was one of the top rebounders around, averaging 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He would give Baylor the rebounder it needs, while the Bears have the shooters surrounding him.

Sixth Man Guard Brett Decker Jr.

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If Baylor is going to start three guards, it's going to need someone who can come in and spell. Liberty transfer Brett Decker Jr. checks off the boxes and would give the Bears a deadly weapon off the bench.

The 6'3" guard averaged nearly 17 points last season, while averaging 47% from three. Decker Jr. might be the sixth man on this team, but he would likely see starter minutes, being able to sub in and out for any of the three guards.

Rotation Players: Elijah Williams, Evan Chatman, and Mayo Soyoye OR Andre Iguodala II

In this scenario, Baylor would have a nine-man rotation, however, Scott Drew might end up limiting things to eight players.

Both Elijah Williams and Evan Chatman should be secured a spot in the rotation. Williams is a 6'6" prospect, who was a top-40 recruit. He can play the '3' or '4' for the Bears, and shot over 40% from three.

Chatman comes to Baylor as a rebounding machine. The 6'8" forward could spell Bodo Bodo, but obviously, the Bears would be giving up size. Chatman has very little of an outside game, and doesn't space the floor well, but he would give you quality minutes of getting boards and blocking shots.

Both Mayo Soyoye and Andre Iguodala II redshirted last season. Soyoye would give you size, while Iggy gives you floor spacing. If Drew opted to play nine players, it would likely be game dependent on who sees the floor.