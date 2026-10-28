2027 5-Star Center Lewis Uvwo Spurns Baylor Basketball on Decision Day

Scott Drew and Baylor were searching for good news on Wednesday as five-star center Lewis Uvwo had his commitment set. Instead of picking Baylor, the center chose Providence.

Uvwo was a massive target for Baylor. The Fort Lauderdale (FL) Prolific Prep. The 6'11", 225-pound center is considered the No. 7 player in the cycle, per 247Sports Composite. Uvwo is also listed as the No. 1 center in the class.

Baylor knows how to land the five-star prospects and Uvwo was expected to be the next in line. Drew has signed a five-star in every class since 2021. In the 2026 class, it was Dylan Mingo who signed with the Bears. Mingo came to the Bears after he decommitted from North Carolina, and he is set to play with his brother Kayden this season.

Scouting Uvwo

Heading into next season, Uvwo will arguably be the best freshman paint defender in basketball. His 7'6" wingspan allows Uvwo to block shots with ease and will make him a force in the paint.

His offensive skill set still needed to be improved, but his defensive skills can't be undersold. Baylor was the projected team to land the five-star heading into Wednesday.

Scouting Lewis Uvwo:



▪️Massive length (7-6 wingspan)

▪️Extreme mobility & fluidity for size

▪️Best shot-blocker in the country

▪️Good hands

▪️Twitchy athlete

▪️Competes with a real joy



3:30 announcement: https://t.co/DoN2dXqFaW pic.twitter.com/VjHG9WjRNW — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) October 28, 2026

Here is 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein's scouting report:

"Uvwo is a truly elite defensive prospect. It starts with his physical tools. Standing at 6-foot-10 with a nearly 7-foot-6 wingspan, he has massive length. More than that though, he’s also a tremendous athlete. He runs, jumps, and changes direction with ease and fluidity...Uvwo’s ability to block shots is virtually unmatched in high school basketball. He averaged 4.5 blocks per game in EYBL play, not only amassing whopping volume, but showing versatility in the way he can protect the rim.

"Offensively, he’s farther away and raw, but not without long-term tools to develop. His day one role will be as a rim-runner, lob threat, and offensive rebounder (2.8 per game). He also has solid hands and touch though. He catches cleanly and may have some potential to develop facing the basket (61% free-throw shooter). There are some flashes of footwork, but right now he’s not a decision-maker (0.4 assists vs. 1.1 turnovers) or someone you want to have the ball unless it’s immediately clear what he’s doing with it."

What Uvwo's commitment means for Baylor

With Uvwo picking Providence, Baylor will start back at square one, trying to find someone to play alongside Jamison. He is a top-40 guard and it's clear the Bears are hoping to find a legit big man to pair up with him.

Been really impressed with Lewis Uvwo of @nightrydaselite this weekend.



Plays hard, runs the floor and always has a smile on his face. Oh… and he’s probably the best shot blocker in all of EYBL. pic.twitter.com/wPOPAbpfAc — Sam Lance (@slancehoops) April 26, 2026

Center Juslin Bodo Bodo could return to Waco next season and that would solve Baylor's big man problem. But still, having a player like Uvwo on the team is no easy loss.

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