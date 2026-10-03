Baylor vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Baylor Bears in one of the last games on Saturday’s slate of college football action.

Arizona State got a 24-17 road win over Kansas in its last game on Sept. 19. Meanwhile, Baylor has won three in a row since losing a one-point game in Auburn to open the season.

The Bears are looking for revenge after Arizona State got an upset win at Baylor in the inaugural meeting between these two teams last season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 5 matchup.

Baylor vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Baylor +4 (-108)

Arizona State -4 (-112)

Moneyline

Baylor: +160

Arizona State: -192

Total

49.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Baylor vs. Arizona State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Mountain America Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Baylor record: 3-1

Arizona State record: 2-1

Baylor vs. Arizona State Key Players to Watch

Cutter Boley, Quarterback, Arizona State Sun Devils

Cutter Boley started his Arizona State career with a bang, completing 21 of 27 passes for 387 yards and six touchdowns in a blowout win against Morgan State, an FCS school. He then struggled a bit at Texas A&M, completing 21 of 34 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions.

The Sun Devils got back on track against Kansas, but Boley’s slide continued. He completed just 11 of 23 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown, although he did run 11 times for 25 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll see if Boley is able to bounce back after a week off.

Baylor vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick

This will be Baylor’s second road game of the season after their 17-16 loss to Auburn in Week 1. They were +6.5 underdogs in that one, and I’m seeing another close road contest for the Bears this weekend.

Arizona State was up and down in its last two games, and although it covered as -4.5 favorites in a 24-17 win, one of those touchdowns was on a kick return. That isn’t likely to happen again this week.

I’ll back the Bears as road underdogs on Saturday night.

Pick: Baylor +4 (-108)

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