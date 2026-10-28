5-Star Lewis Uvwo's Decision: How to Stream, Baylor's Chances of Gaining Commitment

Wednesday is the day that Baylor finds out if it lands another prolific five-star prospect. Since 2021, Scott Drew has signed one five-star in every class, with Dylan Mingo being the latest to do so in the 2026 cycle.

Drew might've found his man for the 2027 class, and that's five-star center Lewis Uvwo. He will make his college decision and the Bears are in his final four.

How to see Uvwo's commitment

Finalists: Baylor, Cal, Kentucky, and Providence

When: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: CBS Sports YouTube page

BREAKING: 5-star C Lewis Uvwo is set to announce his commitment LIVE with 247Sports and CBS Sports tomorrow (10/28) at 3:30 PM ET 🚨



Uvwo will be deciding between Baylor, Cal, Kentucky, and Providence.



📺 STREAM LIVE: https://t.co/Mfi83XOrz4 pic.twitter.com/guzZQXZT54 — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 27, 2026

Who is Lewis Uvwo?

Uvwo is a 6'11", 225-pound center out of Fort Lauderdale (FL) Prolific Prep. He is ranked as 247Sports Composite's No. 7 player in the nation. Uvwo is also considered the top-ranked center in the country.

Recently, Rivals' Jamie Shaw said it appeared like Providence and Baylor were in the front to land Uvwo. But it was the Bears who were gaining traction late in the process.

According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, it's Kentucky in the lead to land Uvwo with a 26% chance. Baylor is in second with a 23% chance, which means it's essentially a toss up. But with how much Baylor has gone all-in on Uvwo, our guess is that Drew lands his big man for the 2027 class.

Scouting report

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For next season, Juslin Bodo Bodo could return to Waco, but it will be the end of the Caden Powell tenure as he is in his fifth season. Depending on how this season goes, Bodo Bodo would likely return to the starting five, and Drew could ease a player like Uvwo into the spotlight.

Uvwo is a big-time defensive player, but has raw offensive abilities. With one season left, he can fine-tune his offensive game, and will need to put in the work to compete at a high level in the Big 12. But he is a five-star for a reason and has all the tools to dominate at the next level.

Here is 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein's scouting report:

"Uvwo is a truly elite defensive prospect. It starts with his physical tools. Standing at 6-foot-10 with a nearly 7-foot-6 wingspan, he has massive length. More than that though, he’s also a tremendous athlete. He runs, jumps, and changes direction with ease and fluidity...Uvwo’s ability to block shots is virtually unmatched in high school basketball. He averaged 4.5 blocks per game in EYBL play, not only amassing whopping volume, but showing versatility in the way he can protect the rim.

"Offensively, he’s farther away and raw, but not without long-term tools to develop. His day one role will be as a rim-runner, lob threat, and offensive rebounder (2.8 per game). He also has solid hands and touch though. He catches cleanly and may have some potential to develop facing the basket (61% free-throw shooter). There are some flashes of footwork, but right now he’s not a decision-maker (0.4 assists vs. 1.1 turnovers) or someone you want to have the ball unless it’s immediately clear what he’s doing with it."

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.