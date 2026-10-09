2027 5-Star Center Lewis Uvwo Makes Final 4 — Baylor Basketball Among Them

And the decision has come down to four teams now after having been at five as of late August for where 18 year old 2027 5-star recruit Lewis Uvwo will play college basketball. However, Uvwo is officially finished visiting and will be making his decision in the weeks to come. With the start of the Basketball season and National Signing Day just around the corner, the Bears will be waiting with eager anticipation to see if Uvwo decides to come and play for Baylor.

The Airport Test

Nightrydas Lewis Uvwo (32) and Drive Nation Elijah Paez (11) jump for the rebound during the Drive Nation and Nightrydas semifinal basketball game at the 2026 Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., on Saturday, July 18, 2026. Drive Nation won 62-48 and will advance to the championship tomorrow. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Airport Test: the ability to turn heads and garner attention while walking through an airport terminal on the way to catch a flight. At 6'11" tall with a 7'6" wingspan, the 225 pound Lewis Uvwo certainly passes the "Airport Test."

The Numbers Impress

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew reacts on the sideline during the second against the Arizona State Sun Devils half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Uvwo is the top ranked Center for the class of 2027 and is the 7th highest ranked player in the country. Currently residing in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and playing for Prolific Prep where his size and athleticism have dominated on the defensive side of the court averaging better than 4 blocks a game in EYBL play. At 225 pounds, Uvwo is able to provide an explosiveness and more agility than your standard "big man" as he protects the rim.

Still Plenty of Time to Learn and Continue to Improve

The 3-point line of the ASB GlassFloor LED court lights up during the Arizona State-Baylor game of the 2026 Big 12 men's basketball tournament, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in T-Mobile Center at Kansas City. The Big 12 introduced the LED court to the conference tournaments this year. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While offensively Uvwo may still need a bit of coaching, scoring points to lead the offense isn't what got Coach Scott Drew and Baylor's attention. The upside to Uvwo is that even though he's relatively new to the game, his physical tools and ability to be coachable should provide him what he needs to be able to excel at the college level and even potentially beyond that.

Baylor Always Needs Another Good Set of Hands to Guard the Rim

Nightrydas Lewis Uvwo (32) receives a trophy for best defensive player of the year before the Drive Nation and Nightrydas semifinal basketball game at the 2026 Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., on Saturday, July 18, 2026. Drive Nation won 62-48 and will advance to the championship tomorrow. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rebounding offensively or defensively, performing the pick and roll, guarding the pick and roll, blocking shots, explosive lateral movement; it's easy to see why Uvwo's attracted the attention and ranking that he has. Think back to the past decade of NCAA Champions, and ask yourself, "How many didn't have a dominant big-man protecting and owning the basket?" It's a low number, isn't it?

Defense Wins Championships

Baylor is no stranger to winning Big 12 Championships (most recently winning a share with Kansas in 2022), are comfortable when getting deep into the March Madness bracket, and Coach Drew knows what it's like to coach a national championship team (having most recently won in 2021). Needless to say that Coach Drew and the Bears Basketball team would like to continue their tradition of competition.

Teams Still Being Considered by Uvwo

UPDATE: 5⭐️ C Lewis Uvwo will not take anymore official visits and has shut down his recruitment, per 247Sports.



Lewis will choose between Baylor, California, Kentucky and Providence with a decision expected to come in the next few weeks. #BBN #KentuckyBasketball https://t.co/XhG1OrIgiQ — Dylan (@BigBlueDylan) October 7, 2026

The four schools that Lewis Uvwo has narrowed the list down to contain not only Baylor, but California, Kentucky, and Providence. Obviously each of these schools would be honored to have Uvwo commit to them, but in Baylor and Coach Drew's system, Uvwo has the size, speed, and the length to thrive.

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