Baylor has received a commitment from four-star quarterback Luke Babin. The Bears began to receive predictions in favor of landing the former Vanderbilt commit on Monday, and those predictions came to fruition on Tuesday.

"Baylor felt like home to me with a lot of familiar faces," Babin told Rivals.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Luke Babin has Committed to Baylor, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 195 QB from Woodville, TX was previously Committed to Vanderbilt



“Baylor felt like home to me with a lot of familiar faces”https://t.co/1bDu5LKu25 pic.twitter.com/QKjVmi1kpO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 31, 2026

Babin is a 6'2", 185-pound gunslinger out of Woodville, Texas. Per the Composite, Babin is ranked as the No. 399 prospect in the country and the No. 25 quarterback in the 2027 class.

Babin initially committed to Vanderbilt back in last September, but he opted to de-commit and re-open his commitment back on Feb. 18. Once he de-committed, Baylor, Oklahoma State, and Houston contacted the four-star quarterback to re-engage talks.

At first, it appeared like the Cowboys were the team to beat, but Baylor's assitant quarterbacks coach Rhett Holcomb remained diligent and brought Babin to Waco.

“Baylor has really been trying. They’ve really come back for me,” Babin said. “Coach Rhett (Holcomb) has been texting me and sent me a letter about why he wanted to be back in the mix. Those are some of the original guys that offered me in the beginning and great places to land, great places to be. I love those coaches and have a great relationship with them.”

Babin was just in Waco this past weekend on an unofficial visit, and clearly, all went well. He also has an official visit lined up for June 19. This past season, his junior year, Babin threw for 3,063 yards and 40 touchdowns. He carried the ball for 562 yards, along with seven touchdowns.

Baylor's 2027 class

With the addition of Babin, Baylor now has five commitments in its 2027 class. As of now, athlete Karece Hoyt, who projects at wide receiver at the next level, is the headliner, ranked No. 329 in the country. Baylor will have to fend off some other teams in hopes of keeping him in the fold.

The Bears also have four-star cornerback Davontrae Kirkland, who is ranked No. 472 in the country. Baylor also has three-star defensive lineman Jalen Price, who is ranked No. 888 in the nation, along with three-star linebacker Bryson Brown, who also has a No. 888 ranking.

The Bears have a good start with their 2027 class, but as we saw last season, that could quickly change. Baylor will have to show it can win some games on the field this season to keep its recruiting success.