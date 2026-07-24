Baylor Basketball Heavily Trending to Land Top-40 Guard Tyrone Jamison Ahead of Decision

The Baylor Bears are gearing up for a big win on the recruiting trail come Saturday. Scott Drew's team is a finalist to land 2027 guard TJ Jamison, a four-star prospect out of Shreveport (LA).

Jamison's final six consists of Baylor, LSU, Oklahoma, Iowa, USC, and Miami (FL). With Jamison set to make a decision on Saturday, there is one school trending to land his commitment and it wears the green and gold.

Will Baylor add its first addition to the 2027 cylce?

On3's Joe Tipton and Jamie Shaw have placed expert predictions in favor of Baylor landing the four-star guard. Both recruiting analysts placed their predictions on Thursday with high confidence that Baylor gets the job done.

The Bears signed a three-man class this past cycle, with two prospects in line to make major contributions this upcoming season. Dylan Mingo was the prize. A five-star guard who was committed to North Carolina, and now joins his brother Kaden in Waco. Elijah Williams will also make a major impact for Baylor this season, the son of Monty Williams.

If Baylor can seal the deal with Jamison, that would be a great start in the Bears' 2027 cycle.

What Baylor would be getting

According to the rankings, Jamison is ranked as the No. 34 ranked player in the '27 class, per Rivals. He is a 6'2", 170-pound floor general, who could lead an offense.

Jamison recently spoke with On3's Jamie Shaw about his game and what he could provide his next team.

“I’m an all-around player,” Jamison told On3. “I like to get my teammates involved first, and then I can score the ball and get to the rack. I shoot the ball pretty well and I like the mid-range game. I’ve been getting a lot stronger this summer. I’m hitting the weight regularly and I’m getting stronger and I can see it with my body control against defenders. I try and model my game after Rob Dillingham, I watch some Devin Booker too. I like Dillingham’s shiftiness and his quick-twitch and is so smooth with it.”

Four-star guard Tyrone Jamison is announcing his college commitment this Saturday, @KayserHoops reports.



The 6-foot-2 guard has officially cut his list down to six schools 👀 https://t.co/2GCtBm2CIn pic.twitter.com/lmyaozgaOx — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) July 23, 2026

And what Jamison is looking for in a coach speaks Baylor. He wants to play for a coach who is going to trust him to play through mistakes and he wants a family feel when he heads to college. Scott Drew has a high culture in Waco, and Drew isn't afraid to play freshmen.

“I’m looking for a program that will fit my play style and let me play my game and let me be me,” Jamison said. “Really that will be the biggest thing for me. I want to go to a place that is like a family and play for a coach that I trust. I want to be comfortable with how they play but also a place that feels like home.”