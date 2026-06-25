3 Baylor Basketball Players Who Could Get Drafted in 2027 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft has concluded and Baylor had one player selected in the draft. Cameron Carr, following a terrific Combine, fell a little further than anticipated, but landed with the Los Angeles Lakers with the 24th overall pick.

Carr played one season with the Bears, but lit it up and will now play alongside some of the brightest stars in the league. As for the Bears, it's way-too-early to be looking at next June, but there are a few Baylor players who could go in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Here are two players who could be selected next June, along with an honorable mention.

Guard Dylan Mingo

The NBA loves one-and-dones. It's all about the potential and ceiling players possess. It was proven again on Tuesday, with the first eight picks all being true freshmen.

Dylan Mingo was a five-star prospect and the No. 11 player in the 2026 recruiting class. Health issues are a little concerning regarding Mingo, but assuming he battles back and plays well for the Bears, Mingo could easily be a one-and-done.

He's a 6'5" combo-guard who can attack the rim, create his own shot, and play defense. Mingo will need to work on his three-point shot, but is expected to take on the star role in place of both Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou.

Guard Kayden Mingo

Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Dylan's brother, Kayden, was Baylor's big pickup in the transfer portal. Mingo starred at Penn State last season as its true freshman point guard. The 6'3" prospect averaged 13.7 points and 4.3 assists.

Mingo is a defensive player, along with the ability to create his own shot. He finished second in the Big Ten, averaging 2.1 steals per game. Scoring opportunities are there with losing Carr and Yessoufou, which means both Mingos have a chance to take on a big role.

Like his brother, Kayden isn't a great three-point shooter, which is why the Bears added shooting alongside them However, Mingo possesses a high ceiling, and with being young, he could slip into a late first-round pick with a good season.

Honorable mention: Elijah Williams

Williams, the son of NBA coach Monty Williams, comes to Waco as a top-40 prospect in the 2026 class. Williams is an explosive player, who could shoot nearly 40% from three at the collegiate level.

But I'm not sure he's going to have a big enough role in Year 1 to be a sure-fire first-round pick. Williams could play a couple of seasons in Baylor, with a major Year 2. Williams, in my opinion, projects as a two-year player for Scott Drew.