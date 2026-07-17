Ranking Baylor's Top 25 Players in 2026: A Security Blanket for the new Quarterback

The 2026 college football season is the land of opportunity for the Baylor Bears. Earlier in the week we discussed the lack of returners on the offensive line, which sets up for some hearty competition when fall camp opens.

DJ Lagway has received plenty of attention after transferring from Florida to Baylor, but there are going to need to be players that emerge for him to throw the ball to.

Most of the focus in that conversation has been on the receiver room, and there are plenty of questions to be answered there before fall camp begins, and Baylor gets into Big 12 play.

The receiver room will be the primary focus when talking about weapons for DJ Lagway, but that is not the only position where a pass catcher can make an impact.

What about a security blanket at tight end? That brings us to the next player on our list, coming in at No. 17, tight end Matthew Klopfenstein.

Recapping 2025

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Klopfenstein’s 2025 likely wasn’t exactly what he envisioned after redshirting and spending two years in the program.

Klopfenstein played 12 games with just one start at tight end, but played second fiddle to NFL draft bound Michael Trigg. Trigg was one of the stars of Baylor’s offense along with Josh Cameron, and their absences leave a big void in Baylor’s passing game.

Klopfenstein was able to show off some of his skills late in the season, catching eight passes for 73 yards and a touchdown against Houston in the final game of the 2025 regular season. It’s safe to say that he hopes to parlay that into a springboard for a great year in 2026.

Why is it Important for Him?

After sitting in the shadows for the last two years behind Trigg, Klopfenstein is now positioned to be a starter at tight end. That’s an important opportunity for any player who is able to step into the spotlight after waiting in the wings for multiple seasons.

Klopfenstein’s finish to the season showed he has some capability as a potential breakout player in this offense.

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Of course, Baylor is not content to just let Klopfenstein take the reins over at the position. They added some reinforcements to the offense, including transfer tight end Tony Livingston during the offseason. Livingston should provide some fierce competition because he has a rapport with DJ Lagway as he came over from Florida.

It will be interesting to see what Baylor’s coaching staff values in a starter because at this stage of their careers, Klopfenstein is likely a better blocker than Livingston, but Livingston is more gifted as a receiver.

Prediction

Both Livingston and Klopfenstein should go back and forth throughout training camp, with a fierce battle that could continue to play out during non conference play as well.

Ultimately, Klopfenstein has a high floor, which should allow him to carve out a role whether he is the starter or a secondary tight end behind Livingston.

For now, in a big season, the guess is that Baylor will lean toward the experience that the senior within the program Klopfenstein provides. He’ll start Week 1 against Auburn.

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