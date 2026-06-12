Baylor to Battle TCU, Kansas, Stanford for Elite Athlete Kobe Haynes on Decision Day

The Baylor Bears had a successful weekend of official visits last weekend after the Bears landed a pair of commitments. Three-star safety Devin Watkins and edge rusher Cadriann Olds both pledged to Dave Aranda's program, and now Baylor is hoping it can land another player who was in Waco during the visit.

Three-star athlete Kobe Haynes has placed Baylor in his final four, along with Stanford, TCU, and Kansas. The Whitney (TX) prospect will make his commitment on June 15 and the Bears hope they did enough to secure it.

Haynes is a 6-foot, 205-pound athlete, who is projected to play wide receiver in college. He is a standout at the high school level and does it all. Ranked as the No. 578 prospect by Rivals Industrial Rankings, Haynes plays quarterback, runs the football, and goes out for some catches.

Last season, Haynes was one of the top playmakers in the state. He threw for 1474 yards and 15 touchdowns. Haynes showed off his explosiveness by running for 1438 yards and 23 scores. He also caught for 680 yards and seven scores.

Baylor has been in his recruitment from cover to cover

Back on May 21, 2024, Baylor extended an offer to the 2027 prospect. It was Haynes' first offer he received and the Bears have been in his recruitment ever since. Wide receiver coach Dallas Baker has been instrumental in his recruitment and Baylor has made it known how much it wants him in the class.

Baylor was also Haynes' last official visit taken. Haynes visited both Stanford and TCU in the final two weekends of May, before visiting Kansas on June 2, and then headed to Waco on June 5.

When you look at the Recruiting Prediction Machine, Stanford holds the lead for Haynes, with Baylor in second. However, Sam Spiegelman had placed an Expert Prediction in favor of TCU back in February, and has never taken it away.

But Haynes had a good weekend at Baylor and the Bears left him a lot to think about. If you read the tea leaves, Haynes setting up his commitment coming off his visit to Waco, could bode well for Aranda's program.

Haynes' fit in Waco

If you're an athletic wide receiver, you should want to play in Jake Spavital's offense. While Baylor will throw the ball around to a variety of guys, the Bears will certainly air it out. If you're a productive wide receiver, you have a chance to shine under Spavital.

District 5 3a MVP.

9 D1 offers

Passing yards 1474

15 Passing TDs

Rushing yards 1438

23 Rushing TDs

Receiving yards 640

7 Receiving tds

Total yards 3552 45 TDs@CoachHaynesJr @CoachHightower3 @CoachDBaker81 @CoachShawnBell @RhettSmeins @CoachBanks13… pic.twitter.com/xgtTWYEmHq — Kobe Haynes (@Kobe7Haynes) December 21, 2025

And Haynes' film is impressive. He is twitchy and has breakaway speed when he gets into the open field. He looks like a true fit for Baylor, but time will tell if the Bears made a big enough run.