Baylor Football's High-Profile NIL Additions Who Need a Huge Fall Camp

Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) is a major part of today's collegiate athletics. Between recruiting and the transfer portal, teams have to figure out their NIL budget to attempt to bring in talent — while trying to retain their own talent.

It's no different for a team like Baylor, which had to really dive into its budget this past offseason after a ton of turnover on the roster. Using The NIL Standard, here are four players who need big camps.

QB DJ Lagway ($1,800,000)

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DJ Lagway was Baylor's top addition this past offseason, bringing the former five-star gunslinger to Waco. Lagway is the only Bears player who is making over $1,000,00, according to The NIL Standard. And for Baylor to pay that type of money, it needs Lagway to shine.

Lagway has struggled with turnovers during his two-year career with Florida, but coming to Baylor, playing under Jake Spavital, Lagway is hopeful to turn things around. The Bears run a QB-friendly system, and Lagway will have some talented playmakers to throw the football to.

This was his first healthy offseason of his career and that is hopefully a good sign for the 2026 season. Lagway was ranked as a top-five prospect for a reason, but now it's time to put it all together.

Jack Garrick Ponder ($965,999)

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The Southern Miss transfer is the highest-paid player behind Lagway, per The NIL Standard. Garrick Ponder was a disruptor in the backfield, tallying 37 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, and 4.5 sacks a season ago.

Baylor's edge rushers were disappointing last season, and the Bears' top three left via the portal. Dave Aranda locked onto Ponder to come in and become Baylor's top edge this season, and paying him nearly $1 million, he needs to perform.

Playing under Joe Klanderman, the Bears are wanting to wreak havoc, and that's going to start up front. While Hosea Wheeler and Jamaal Whyce Jr. need to be stopping forces, the Bears need Ponder to attack off the edge.

WRs Gavin Freeman ($758,999) and Dre'lon Miller ($616,768)

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We've grouped both transfer wide receivers here. Both Gavin Freeman and Dre'lon Miller are the top two paid playmakers on the roster and Baylor needs them to live up to their hype. The Bears lost their top playmakers from a season ago, and Baylor locked onto both Freeman and Miller this past offseason.

Freeman is a slot wide receiver, who has had proven production, but hasn't played in the greatest of offenses the last two years. Then for Miller, he is a do-it-all wide receiver, who can line up in various positions.

With Jake Spavital running a QB-friendly system, both Miller and Freeman should benefit with DJ Lagway behind center. Lagway has a strong arm and extends plays, which allows his wide receivers to show off their skills.