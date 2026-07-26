Baylor's Top 25 Most Important Players in 2026: WR Dre'lon Miller

We've now reached inside the top the top 10 of our top 25 most important Baylor players for the 2026 season. Coming in at No. 9 is transfer wide receiver Dre'lon Miller. Let's dive into Miller's past, along with why he is so important for the Bears' success this upcoming season.

Miller's 2025 review

Dre'lon Miller was Colorado's do-it-all playmaker for the last two seasons. He lined up at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, becoming the first Colorado player to do so since 2019. He went to Colorado as a wide receiver, transitioned to a running back, and then back to a wide receiver during the 2025 campaign.

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Last season, Miller caught 20 passes for 158 yards and a score. He also rushed the ball 46 times for 134 yards and a touchdown. In 2024, during Miller's freshman season, he caught 32 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns.

Colorado's offense suffered a large setback following Sheduer Sanders' lone season with the Buffs and Miller's statistics were a casualty. But he opted to leave Boulder and head to Waco, where he figures to be a large piece of the offense.

Why Miller is important for Baylor's 2026 success

Baylor lost most of its pass catchers from a year ago. Josh Cameron, Kole Wilson, Ashtyn Hawkins, and Kobe Prentice, including Michael Trigg, are all gone. The Bears went out and landed former five-star quarterback DJ Lagway, who Baylor hopes will lead it to the promised land, but he will need pass catchers to step up.

Miller is one of those players who is expected to have a big year in Jake Spavital's offense. Gavin Freeman is another, and it's likely those two and Louis Brown are the three wide receivers who make the greatest impact in Waco in 2026.

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"You never want to compare anyone. Dre'lon, I know everyone sees it. I know everyone is saying it. He reminds us of Josh Cameron so much," WR coach Dallas Baker said this spring. "Big dude that can move. It's going to be hard to bring down with the ball in his hand. What I love about him is you can tell he's played a bunch of football when he hasn't played a lot of football. With him it's like this confidence, and he's very knowledgeable. And so you always see him coaching."

One prediction for Miller

Baylor hasn't had a 1,000-yard wide receiver in some time, but the Bears do a good job of spreading the football around and hitting the open man. Miller is fast and should have an easier time finding an open area in Spavital's offense.

I wouldn't say Miller is going to lead Baylor in receiving yards this season, but in the top three, certainly. Miller should set some new highs in yardage this season, and catching for over 600 yards is in the picture.

See our full top 25 players: