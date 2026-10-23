Baylor Football Adds State Champion Jake Venuto in 2027 Recruiting Class

Baylor's 2027 recruiting class grew by one on Friday. Defensive end Jake Venuto pledged his commitment to the Bears. The 240 pound and 6-foot-4 defensive end Venuto announced his decision on his social media earlier today.

Knows What a Championship Team Looks Like

Venuto's high school, Austin Vandegrift, was Texas 6A State Champions in 2024 when Venuto was a sophomore. In 2025, Venuto recorded 17 tackles, 4 TFLs, and 1 SK where he was also selected as 2nd Team All-District DE Region 4 District 25. However, Vandegrift would lose in the State Semi-Final to opposing King team, 51-41.

So far in the 2026 season (in 2 games played) Venuto has recorded 9 total tackles, 2 TFLs, and 1 SK. After missing five games due to injury this season in between the season opener and his most recent return, Venuto is back on the field and it seems just as productive as ever.

Jake Venuto was offered to play at several schools; UNC, Rice, and PVA&M among others, but ultimately decided to accept the offer from Baylor. The 2027 recruit also boasts a 4.69 40-time, and should fit in well with Baylor's recent focus on speed.

Familiarity With Vandegrift HS

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; The Baylor Bears cheerleaders perform during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the school name sounds familiar, it might be because that's where current Baylor senior DE Daemian Wimberly also went to high school. This, his only year with Baylor and under DC Joe Klanderman, Wimberly would spend the 2023 season with SMU (only playing one game) and the next two at UTSA (playing in all 24 games), where he would total 19 tackles, 4.5 for a loss, 1.5 sacks, 5 QB hurries, 1 BPU, and one fumble recovery.

Lucky No. 13?

Oct 5, 2013; Waco, TX, USA; A view of the new chrome helmets of the Baylor Bears before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Floyd Casey Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Venuto becomes the 13th commit for the Bears in their ever-growing 2027 class. Thanks should go out to Carson Hall, Baylor's lead recruiter for extending an offer to Venuto after a camp this past summer in Waco. Although Venuto is the 13th recruit to commit to Baylor for the '27 season, he is the 7th defensive player to do so, and the 2nd defensive end.

Recruiting News

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Cole Rhett (78) smiles after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Be sure to stay tuned to this channel as we bring you recruiting, and all of your other Baylor Athletics news and information to keep you up to date. Interested in how other committed recruits are doing this season? We recently published an article about just that very thing.

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