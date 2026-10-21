Future of Waco: Baylor Football Commitments Shine on the Field Under the Lights
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As the Bears hit the midpoint of their season after six games, let's have a look-in to see how some of the current committed recruits are doing. From offensive domination to strong showings in losing efforts, and even special play on special teams, Baylor's recruits for next season are showing promise and performing well.
Hudson Whitenight - OL: Team Average 9.9 Yards Per Rushing Attempt
In a dominant showing, Hudson Whitenight, the Dripping Springs offensive lineman, contributed to his team's victory over Bowie 56-14. The Dripping Springs offense ran for 357 yards and six touchdowns on 9.9 yards per carry. Whitenight is a 3-star recruit, standing at 6′5″ tall, and weighing 290 pounds.
Karece Hoyt - ATH: 113 receiving yards, 2 TDs
Karece Hoyt, the Lone Star receiver contributed to his team's 64-7 win over Centennial with quality rather than quantity. Not to say that the quality didn't bring about quantity though as Hoyt would gain 113 yards and score twice on only four catches. Hoyt is a national 4-star recruit standing 6′2″ tall and weighing 200 pounds from Frisco, Texas.
Luke Babin - Quarterback: 4 total TDs
In a losing effort to Dickinson 55-42 Barbers Hill QB Luke Babin did his part in providing enough offensive production to keep the game close. Babin would finish 12-of-24 for 162 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added 46 rushing yards and two scores with his feet. The 3-star recruit from Mont Belvieu, Texas, stands 6′3″ and weighs 200 pounds.
Davontrae Kirkland - Safety: 13 tackles, FF
In a 28-0 losing effort to Ellison, University Safety Davontrae Kirkland did his part in trying to prevent the Ellison offense from scoring. Kirkland would have 13 tackles in the contest, two for loss, as well as a forced fumble. Kirkland is a 3-star home-town recruit from Waco standing 6′1″ and weighing 190 pounds.
Trenton McCorvey - Linebacker: 7 tackles, sack
Trenton McCorvey, the linebacker for Thompson, in his home state of Alabama, was on the losing end to opponent Prattville in a game that would end 28-27. McCorvey would finish the game not without picking up seven tackles, two being for loss, as well as collecting a quarterback sack. The out-of-state 3-star recruit from Alabaster, Alabama, McCorvey is 6′1″ tall and weighs 210 pounds.
Devin Watkins - Safety: 6 Tackles, KO Return Touchdown
Even though Devin Watkins' team, Mesquite Poteet, lost handily to South Oak Cliff 68-6, it wasn't without showcasing Watkins' talent on the field. Watkins would finish the game with six tackles and the lone Mesquite Poteet points in the game, a 78-yard KO return touchdown. The 3-star recruit from Mesquite, Texas, is 6′ tall and weighs 180 pounds.
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Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans. Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.Follow TheBradTeague