Future of Waco: Baylor Football Commitments Shine on the Field Under the Lights

As the Bears hit the midpoint of their season after six games, let's have a look-in to see how some of the current committed recruits are doing. From offensive domination to strong showings in losing efforts, and even special play on special teams, Baylor's recruits for next season are showing promise and performing well.

Hudson Whitenight - OL: Team Average 9.9 Yards Per Rushing Attempt

Sep 3, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; A view of the Baylor Bears logo and the Big 12 logo on a touchdown pylon during the game between the Baylor Bears and the Albany Great Danes at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

In a dominant showing, Hudson Whitenight, the Dripping Springs offensive lineman, contributed to his team's victory over Bowie 56-14. The Dripping Springs offense ran for 357 yards and six touchdowns on 9.9 yards per carry. Whitenight is a 3-star recruit, standing at 6′5″ tall, and weighing 290 pounds.

Karece Hoyt - ATH: 113 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Louis Brown IV (4) makes a catch for a touchdown against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) during the second quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Karece Hoyt, the Lone Star receiver ‍contributed to his team's 64-7 win over Centennial with quality rather than quantity. Not to say that the quality didn't bring about quantity though as Hoyt would gain 113 yards and score twice on only four catches. Hoyt is a national 4-star recruit standing 6′2″ tall and weighing 200 pounds from Frisco, Texas.

Luke Babin - Quarterback: 4 total TDs

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; The Baylor Bears cheerleaders perform during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a losing effort to Dickinson 55-42 Barbers Hill QB ‍Luke Babin did his part in providing enough offensive production to keep the game close. Babin would finish 12-of-24 for 162 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added 46 rushing yards and two scores with his feet. The 3-star recruit from Mont Belvieu, Texas, stands 6′3″ and weighs 200 pounds.

Davontrae Kirkland - Safety: 13 tackles, FF

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; The Baylor Line runs onto the field before the game between the Baylor Bears and Prairie View A&M Panthers at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a 28-0 losing effort to Ellison, University Safety Davontrae Kirkland did his part in trying to prevent the Ellison offense from scoring. Kirkland would have 13 tackles in the contest, two for loss, as well as a forced fumble. Kirkland is a 3-star home-town recruit from Waco standing 6′1″ and weighing 190 pounds.

Trenton McCorvey - Linebacker: 7 tackles, sack

Thompson's Trenton McCorvey (0) pressures Central-Phenix City's Kyrese Forte (18) on a punt during the AHSAA Football Kickoff Classic Game in Phenix City, Ala., on Thursday August 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trenton McCorvey, the linebacker for Thompson, in his home state of Alabama, was on the losing end to opponent Prattville in a game that would end 28-27. McCorvey would finish the game not without picking up seven tackles, two being for loss, as well as collecting a quarterback sack. The out-of-state 3-star recruit from Alabaster, Alabama, McCorvey is 6′1″ tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Devin Watkins - Safety: 6 Tackles, KO Return Touchdown

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Baylor Bears helmet at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Devin Watkins' team, Mesquite Poteet, lost handily to South Oak Cliff 68-6, it wasn't without showcasing Watkins' talent on the field. Watkins would finish the game with six tackles and the lone Mesquite Poteet points in the game, a 78-yard KO return touchdown. The 3-star recruit from Mesquite, Texas, is 6′ tall and weighs 180 pounds.

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