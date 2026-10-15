4 Big 12 Games to Watch Before Baylor Hosts Rival TCU
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This Saturday night, Blackout on the Brazos against TCU starts at 6:00 p.m. CT. The later start for Baylor provides the chance and opportunity for fans to watch some more Big 12 Conference games earlier in the day. Several of Baylor's future opponents will be in action and each game could provide useful information to Baylor as to what to expect later in the season.
Kansas State vs. Kansas, 11:00 a.m. CT on FS1
Baylor's opponent next week, the Kansas Jayhawks, get the early time slot this week as they travel to Manhattan to take on the Wildcats of Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown. Both teams are coming into this game winless in the Big 12 and looking to get the season back on track. The Jayhawks haven't beaten their annual in-state rival KSU since before 2009 though, and even though they seem to be an even match for one another, KSU will be looking to make it 18 straight victories.
Texas Tech vs. ASU, 2:30 p.m. CT on FOX
Baylor's most recent opponent ASU heads to Lubbock to take on the Red Raiders, Baylor's penultimate opponent this regular season. Baylor was able to strike with haste and frequency against the Sun Devils offensively in Tempe, Arizona, leading to a sizable early lead and ultimately the win. Texas Tech will be looking to have the same level of success the Bears had against ASU's defense and remain undefeated on the season.
BYU vs. Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC
I personally will not be changing the station from the Baylor game for any reason. However, having said that, I'll have this game recorded and queued up to watch once all is said and done. BYU's defense and their ability to contain the Notre Dame offense, as well as how Bear Bachmeier and the Cougars (without LJ Martin) go about attacking the Notre Dame defense.
Both BYU and Notre Dame have playoff aspirations, and have been impressive this season. And Baylor, just like Notre Dame this week, will travel to Provo, Utah, to challenge the Cougars on November 14th. BYU's defense takes on one Heisman candidate quarterback this week in Notre Dame's CJ Carr, and in just a few weeks will have to contend with Baylor's DJ Lagway (who is proving himself more and more as the games continue).
Houston vs. Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m. CT on FOX
I'll be honest with you; when the season started, I did not expect this to be a matchup between two 4-1, top 20 ranked teams. However, OSU's quarterback Drew Mestemaker has shown to be one heck of a determined football player, not unlike current Baylor receiver Gavin Freeman (who played for OSU last season). Houston, conversely, is right about exactly where they were expected to be with their only loss coming against undefeated Texas Tech.
UCF and ISU Both Idle This Week
Both idle this week, but Iowa State will be hosting UCF next week. Baylor plays UCF (Oct. 30) and ISU (Nov. 7).
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Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans. Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.Follow TheBradTeague