4 Big 12 Games to Watch Before Baylor Hosts Rival TCU

This Saturday night, Blackout on the Brazos against TCU starts at 6:00 p.m. CT. The later start for Baylor provides the chance and opportunity for fans to watch some more Big 12 Conference games earlier in the day. Several of Baylor's future opponents will be in action and each game could provide useful information to Baylor as to what to expect later in the season.

Kansas State vs. Kansas, 11:00 a.m. CT on FS1

What game do I watch during the tailgate? https://t.co/24XeknTwla — Top Tier Baylor (@TopTierBaylor) October 14, 2026

Baylor's opponent next week, the Kansas Jayhawks, get the early time slot this week as they travel to Manhattan to take on the Wildcats of Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown. Both teams are coming into this game winless in the Big 12 and looking to get the season back on track. The Jayhawks haven't beaten their annual in-state rival KSU since before 2009 though, and even though they seem to be an even match for one another, KSU will be looking to make it 18 straight victories.

Texas Tech vs. ASU, 2:30 p.m. CT on FOX

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Louis Brown IV (4) makes a catch for a touchdown against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) during the second quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor's most recent opponent ASU heads to Lubbock to take on the Red Raiders, Baylor's penultimate opponent this regular season. Baylor was able to strike with haste and frequency against the Sun Devils offensively in Tempe, Arizona, leading to a sizable early lead and ultimately the win. Texas Tech will be looking to have the same level of success the Bears had against ASU's defense and remain undefeated on the season.

BYU vs. Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC

Oct 9, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars cheer squad performs between the third and fourth quarter of a game against the Iowa State Cyclones at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I personally will not be changing the station from the Baylor game for any reason. However, having said that, I'll have this game recorded and queued up to watch once all is said and done. BYU's defense and their ability to contain the Notre Dame offense, as well as how Bear Bachmeier and the Cougars (without LJ Martin) go about attacking the Notre Dame defense.

Both BYU and Notre Dame have playoff aspirations, and have been impressive this season. And Baylor, just like Notre Dame this week, will travel to Provo, Utah, to challenge the Cougars on November 14th. BYU's defense takes on one Heisman candidate quarterback this week in Notre Dame's CJ Carr, and in just a few weeks will have to contend with Baylor's DJ Lagway (who is proving himself more and more as the games continue).

Houston vs. Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m. CT on FOX

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins (6) is unable to catch a pass against Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) during the fourth quarter at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'll be honest with you; when the season started, I did not expect this to be a matchup between two 4-1, top 20 ranked teams. However, OSU's quarterback Drew Mestemaker has shown to be one heck of a determined football player, not unlike current Baylor receiver Gavin Freeman (who played for OSU last season). Houston, conversely, is right about exactly where they were expected to be with their only loss coming against undefeated Texas Tech.

UCF and ISU Both Idle This Week

Oct 19, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; The Baylor Bears mascot performs on the sidelines in the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Both idle this week, but Iowa State will be hosting UCF next week. Baylor plays UCF (Oct. 30) and ISU (Nov. 7).

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