Baylor Football Chipping Away at Texas Tech's Lead for 4-Star Athlete Hunter Haug

After losing the commitment of three-star edge rusher Jalen Price in recent days, Baylor is currently sitting with 6 commitments in the 2027 class. While the Bears have a low number of commits, Rivals has Dave Aranda's squad having the No. 7 class as of this writing.

And Baylor is looking to flip a switch and gain some momentum on the recruiting trail. After getting a commitment from four-star quarterback Luke Babin, the Bears are hoping to start gaining some commitments from playmakers who would play alongside him.

Recently, four-star athlete Hunter Haug dropped his final five and Baylor made the cut. Haug would likely play safety for the Bears, but being a two-way star, he would have the chance to line up and play with Babin. However, Baylor would have to beat out the leader in the clubhouse, Texas Tech, along with TCU, Arkansas, and Oklahoma State.

Haug is a two-way playmaking machine

Haug is from Spring Branch (TX) Smithson Valley and is a 6'2", 195-pound athlete. According to Rivals, Haug is ranked as the No. 112 player in the 2027 class and the No. 4 athlete in the cycle. Rivals is much higher on him than either ESPN — not in ESPN's top 300 — or 247Sports, which has him as a three-star.

In 2025, Haug played a pivotal role playing for his state championship team. On offense, he had over 2,000 all-purpose yards, and he caught for 1,156 receiving yards, while scoring 16 total touchdowns. Defensively, Haug recorded 57 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one interception.

Turning on his film, it's clear he is fast and can accelerate. Haug is a track star, to go along with his football pedigree. He ran a 10.96 100M.

Baylor would have to beat out Texas Tech

While Baylor cracked Haug's top five, it's going to be a battle to beat the Red Raiders. Having a big NIL budget, Texas Tech has made waves on the recruiting trail in the last couple of seasons, landing a few five-stars and competing with Texas in state recruiting.

The Red Raiders have three predictions in favor of landing Haug and Texas Tech has a commanding lead on Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine. However, Haug did visit Baylor back in early May and the visit did enough to make his final group.

It was new defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman who offered Haug initially, which means the Bears are likely looking at him for safety — or a two-way playmaker. The Bears are certainly going to need to sell success and an ability to get Haug to the NFL, which is everyone's dream while playing college football.

Winning on the football field is also important and something Dave Aranda will have to prove in 2026.