Baylor Loses Commitment From 2027 DL Jalen Price as Rival Big 12 Programs Surge

Baylor recently hit a roadblock on the 2027 recruiting trail. 2027 defensive lineman Jalen Price, who was one of the first commitments in Dave Aranda's 2027 class, recently de-committed from the program.

Price, a Texas native, is now looking into other Big 12 programs. Prior to Price's de-commitment from the Bears, he posted photos on his X account of both Kansas State and Oklahoma State. It appears he is now looking into both the 'Cats and Cowboys with official visits coming up.

The Cedar Hill (TX) defensive lineman is Rivals Industrial's No. 993 prospect in the 2027 class. He ranks as the No. 85 edge prospect.

At the time of Price's commitment to Baylor, he picked the Bears over Auburn, while he was unranked. But Price has emerged on the recruiting trail and has received offers from bigger programs, which have him looking around.

Kansas State takes the lead

Despite Oklahoma State competing to land the now former Bear, it appears like it's Kansas State's recruitment to lose. Which is interesting with the 'Cats losing long-time defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman to Baylor.

However, when Price committed to Baylor, it wasn't Klanderman who was the defensive coordinator. Plus, Dave Aranda was calling all the shots on the defense, and that could be another reason Price has decided to pivot and re-open his recruitment.

Baylor needs edge rushers and Klanderman is looking for his defensive linemen to wreak havoc in the pass game, so while Price's de-committment raises some eyebrows, he clearly thinks it's in his best interest to look elsewhere, while Baylor will look to fill the void lost.

Where Baylor's 2027 class stands with Price leaving

With Price leaving the fold, Baylor sits with six commitments in the 2027 class. As of now, the Bears still have their headliners of ATH Karece Hoyt, QB Luke Babin, and CB Davontrae Kirkland. But both Hoyt and Kirkland have been coveted by other programs, and Dave Aranda will have to make sure to secure both players through signing day.

247Sports has Baylor having the 55th-ranked class in the country and the Bears will look to have a strong official visit season this summer to add to their number.

Four-star edge rusher Brayden Booth is a realistic option to replace Price in the class. Booth is one of the top players in the state of Texas and it would be a big addition for Aranda. But once again, the Bears will have to close.