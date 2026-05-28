Baylor a Finalist for 2027 NFL Legacy CB Kasen Jammer, Son of Texas All-American

Baylor sits with six commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, and despite having a low numbers, Baylor is in the middle of the pack in terms of ranking. On3 has the Bears having the No. 7 ranked class in the Big 12, and Baylor has some talent toward the top. The likes of Karece Hoyt, Luke Babin, and Davontrae Kirkland lead the way for the Bears.

With official visits coming up, Baylor hopes to add to that number very soon. And the Bears recently made the final four for cornerback Kasen Jammer. Baylor is fighting Utah, Arizona, and Duke to land the three-star cornerback.

According to 247Sports' Composite, Jammer is ranked as the No. 1115 player in the 2027 class and the No. 101 cornerback. He is from Angelton (TX) with a strong bloodline.

AGTG✝️ I’m truly blessed to be in this position and officially announce my top 4 Schools. I want to thank every coach who took the time to recruit me, build relationships with me and my family, and believe in my potential both on and off the field! #BLESSED pic.twitter.com/xbYpYZ33f6 — Kasen Jammer (@KasenJammer) May 23, 2026

Son of Quentin Jammer

If the last name Jammer sounded familiar, it's because his father is Quentin Jammer, a former All-American defensive back at Texas. He played for the Longhorns from 1997-01 and then was drafted fifth overall in the 2002 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. Jammer played 12 seasons in the NFL.

But Quentin isn't the only strong lineage the younger Jammer has. Kasen's uncle is Quandre Diggs, who also played for Texas. He enjoyed 10 seasons in the NFL, making three Pro Bowls during his playing days as a cornerback.

More on Kasen Jammer

Jammer might be a little undersized at 5'9", 170-pounds, but Jammer is a fierce defensive back. In 2025, playing in nine games, Jammer tallied 24 tackles, five PBUs, and one interception. He also had 464 all-purpose yards last season, adding two kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Jammer was named First-Team All-District Cornerback and Second-Team All-District Utility Honors.

While Baylor made his final four, it appears like Utah might be the team to beat in his recruitment. Per On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Utes have a 77% chance of landing Jammer, with the Bears in second.

Had an amazing and exciting day at Baylor today. I truly appreciate the coaches and staff for having me and for making the visit such a great experience. Looking forward to getting back up for my official visit! @CoachOrloffBU @CoachKlanderman @JoeReynoldsBU @EdParisJr pic.twitter.com/T9VJFQjiPu — Kasen Jammer (@KasenJammer) April 3, 2026

Jammer is set to take an official visit to Baylor on June 19-21. Back on April 3, Jammer was in attendance to see the Bears' practice. He was with commits Karece Hoyt and Davontrae Kirkland, along with then-commit Jalen Price.

Baylor currently has just one defensive back committed in the cycle, being four-star Kirkland, and the Bears have a need at cornerback. Baylor lost talent from the 2025 season, but filled voids using the transfer portal ahead of the 2026 season.