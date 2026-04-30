Teams Facing ‘Difficult’ Task to Flip Elite 2027 Baylor Commit Karece Hoyt

Baylor has had a nice start to the 2027 recruiting cycle. The Bears have six commitments in the class and Baylor is closing in on a top-30 ranking in the nation. Baylor recently found its 2027 quarterback after four-star Luke Babin committed to the Bears.

While Baylor knows who its quarterback is going to be, the Bears have to keep the top prospects in Waco. Last season, we saw what could happen. Baylor had a really nice class with the commitments from four-stars Jamarion Carlton, Jordan Clay, Jamarion Vincent, and Jordan Deck, but none of them ended up being in the class as they all flipped to other programs.

Baylor can't afford for the same thing to happen in the 2027 cycle. The Bears have three four-stars committed to them, and the headliner is four-star athlete Karece Hoyt, who committed to Baylor back in October over some powerhouse programs.

While Hoyt is still committed to Baylor, programs like Texas Tech, Texas A&M, and UCLA have all surged in his recruitment, attempting to get the four-star to decommit from the Bears.

It's going to be 'difficult' to beat out Baylor

Hoyt is a 6'1" playmaker out of Frisco (TX) and recently, Rivals' Sam Spiegelman wrote about different players who could flip from the school they are committed to.

Hoyt's name was brought up, but as of now, Spiegelman doesn't see Hoyt flipping from the Bears.

"..UCLA and Arkansas are set to host the Baylor commit for official visits. Texas A&M and Texas Tech are also chipping away with one of Texas’ best. It’s going to be difficult to top the Bears here."

Keeping Hoyt is paramount for Aranda. He has lost too many top-end players, especially after a 5-7 season a year ago. Hoyt is Rivals' No. 245 player in the 2027 cycle and he's listed as the No. 8 athlete in the nation.

Hoyt could play either running back or wide receiver in Waco. In 2025, Hoyt rushed for 1102 yards and 22 scores, while catching 26 passes for 400 yards and five touchdowns. The two-way playmaker also recorded 45 tackles, while intercepting six passes — taking one back for a score.

In order for Baylor to keep Hoyt, Babin, and Davontrae Kirkland in the class, the Bears will have to show improvement on the field. The offense has to start quick and score touchdowns, while the defense has to show improvement and the ability to slow the opposition down. If Baylor can do that, the Bears have a shot at a top-25 class in 2027.