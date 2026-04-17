Baylor on the Verge to Steal Offensive Line Prospect Away From TCU, Houston

The Baylor Bears appear to be on the verge of stealing an in-state prospect away from some Big 12 foes. Rivals' Sam Spiegelman recently placed a recruiting prediction in favor of Baylor to land three-star offensive lineman Hudson Whitenight over both TCU and Houston.

Whitenight had a final three of Baylor, TCU, and Houston, and while nothing is official, it does appear like Baylor has the lead.

The Dripping Springs (TX) prospect is a three-star recruit, per the Composite. Whitenight is listed as a 6'4", 270-pound interior offensive lineman and his recruitment has been heating up. On top of his final three, Whitenight holds offers from programs like Duke, Nebraska, and Arizona State.

He is listed as the No. 1264 player in the 2027 class and the No. 89 interior lineman. According to his X account, Whitenight didn't allow any sacks in 2026 during his junior year of football. He had 51 pancake blocks, and helped his team generate 397 yards of offense per game.

Keeping in-state talent in Waco

Last season, head coach Dave Aranda spoke about recruiting the state of Texas hard and keeping that talent at home. When Aranda spoke about that, Baylor was outpacing some of the big Texas schools, after landing commitments from four-stars Jamarion Carlton, Jamarion Vincent, and Jordan Clay. None of those three stayed at Baylor after a poor 5-7 campaign.

“We try to make our class, our recruiting class, primarily high school players and primarily Texas high school players,” Aranda said last season. “To have a team made up of high school players, especially Texas high school players, is very essential to us.”

As of now, Baylor has five commitments in the 2027 cycle and four of them are from Texas. The Bears have a trio of four-star prospects committed, headlined by four-star athlete Karece Hoyt, quarterback Luke Babin, and defensive back Davontrae Kirkland.

Babin is the most recent recruit to commit to Aranda's program and with Baylor landing a big-time signal caller, the Bears are going to work to build a recruiting class around him.

Landing a talented — and coveted — offensive lineman like Whitenight is a step in the right direction. But Baylor will have to finish the job, first. Clearly, for Speigelman to announce a prediction in favor of Baylor, means the Bears are doing all the right things.

Stay tuned for when Whitenight makes his official decision.