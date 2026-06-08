Baylor Football Emerges as True Contender for 4-Star Brayden Booth After Visit

It was a big recruiting weekend for the Baylor Bears, as Dave Aranda's program hosted several top prospects. Baylor hosted offensive line commits Chase Allen and Hudson Whitenight, among other players the Bears have big interest in. One of those players being four-star edge rusher Brayden Booth.

Booth is set to make his commitment in July and will pick between Baylor, Kansas State, and North Carolina. At one time, the Bears appeared to be leading for the San Antonio (TX) South San Antonio edge rusher. But as time went on, Kansas State seemingly took the lead.

However, after being on campus in Waco this past weekend, Baylor has shot back up toward the top. Speaking with Rivals, Booth said it's a tight race between the Bears and Kansas State.

“It’s pretty tied right now,” said Booth. “K-State State had that family aspect, but at Baylor, I feel like it was way more emphasized. At K-State, I love their defense and how they’d be playing my position a little more.”

The Baylor community plays a big role

If Baylor can do enough to keep both Kansas State and North Carolina at bay, it would be a big pickup for the Bears. Booth is a 6'5", 220-pound edge rusher and is ranked as a top-125 prospect on ESPN. He is the No. 122 player in the 2027 class and the No. 15 edge rusher, per ESPN.

He's even highly ranked by Rivals Industrial rankings. Booth is the No. 161 player in the 2027 cycle and is a coveted prospect by many. Although he is down to his final three schools, programs like Texas and Texas Tech have shown interest.

4 Star Edge @wheresbray_ commanded the edge today on 1 v1 at the Elite Rivals camp Houston. He continues to impress with not just his physicality but his speed. pic.twitter.com/8FGZ4Op8rg — LeeAnn Herring (@LeeAnnHerringOM) March 8, 2026

After seeing Baylor for another time, Booth left with positive impressions. He connected with the staff and players and the Bears' community played a big role in his official visit.

“Baylor was amazing. My family and I had an amazing time with the Baylor community,” Booth told Rivals. “The most exciting thing about the visit for me was getting to meet players there who also played in my position. Trent Thomas was my player guide and he coached me up, along with showing me some new rushes and giving me information on defensive schemes to better help my gameplay..."

As things stand now, if Booth would commit to Baylor, he would be the Bears' top prospect in the 2027 class. The Bears have commitments from six players so far in the 2027 cycle.