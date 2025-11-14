Baylor takes lead in heated recruiting battle for star cornerback Josiah Vilmael
Baylor needed to land momentum on the recruiting trail before the early signing period — and they found it in one of Texas’ top defensive backs. Over the weekend, the Bears made a major push with three-star 2026 cornerback Josiah Vilmael, hosting the former Oklahoma State commit for an official visit that immediately reshaped his recruitment.
“They jumped big time,” Vilmael told Rivals, a clear sign that Baylor has surged into the top group for the Fort Bend Travis standout.
Aranda, Gonzales Make a Unified Pitch
The Bears have been in pursuit for months, driven largely by assistant coach Josh Gonzales. His relationship with Vilmael dates back to his time at TCU, and that continuity paid off once he arrived in Waco.
“It was always a good connection with me and coach Gonzales since he was at TCU,” Vilmael said. “He always wanted me, so when he got the chance to offer me at Baylor, he did.”
That trust only grew as Gonzales and head coach Dave Aranda worked in tandem throughout the weekend. According to Vilmael, Aranda didn’t leave his side during the visit — and that level of attention made an impression on both the prospect and his family.
“Coach Aranda made sure he was there everywhere I went, which is different,” Vilmael said. “What they are doing in Waco is exciting, and Baylor’s football is designed for playmakers like me to come in and make plays, and that’s what they preach — jackers and robbers.”
Why Baylor Now Leads the Race
The on-field fit is obvious. Vilmael is one of the fastest defensive backs in Texas, posting a 10.88 wind-legal 100-meter time and a 21.93 in the 200. At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, he brings the length, recovery speed, and multi-sport athletic upside Baylor has targeted as they rebuild their 2026 defensive back class.
His résumé is equally strong: three-time all-district honoree, top-100 Houston prospect, and a former Oklahoma State commit with offers from Arizona, Texas, Iowa, Kansas State, and Houston. Vilmael’s 2024 season included two interceptions and consistent production in a competitive 6A district, further validating his ranking as one of the top cornerbacks in Texas’ 2026 cycle.
After leaving Waco, Vilmael made his current leaderboard clear.
“The Baylor visit is most definitely No. 1 for me,” he said. “Arizona and Kansas State are also making me feel like a priority.”
What Comes Next
Vilmael will head to Kansas State on November 29 for his next official visit. Houston and Texas remain involved, and Arizona already hosted him earlier in the cycle. But Baylor has seized pole position — and with National Signing Day approaching, the Bears have given themselves a real shot to close.
If Aranda and Gonzales can finish the job, Baylor could add one of Texas’ most explosive defensive backs to its 2026 class — a major win for a staff pushing to secure its next wave of playmakers.