Baylor targets more Kansas State talent in portal rebuild

As the portal opens, Baylor continues to attempt to rebuild a depleted and underwhelming roster from the 2025 season. Ryan Davis entered the transfer portal in mid-December, seeking a new home after it was announced that his defensive coordinator, Joe Klanderman, would be leaving the school due to Chris Kleinman's retirement. Fast-forward to yesterday and it was announced that he would be taking a visit to Baylor, in an opportunity to reunite with his former defensive coordinator, Joe Klanderman.

Kansas State EDGE Ryan Davis is visiting Rutgers and set to visit Baylor next, per his reps @noah_reisenfeld and @Adie_vongontard. https://t.co/Na6X6yLDC3 https://t.co/vFfDJRK4rU — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 3, 2026

Davis is an edge defender and fits a massive position of need for the Bears. Baylor has lost multiple guys, specifically on the edge, with the transfer of highly-touted freshman Kamauryn Morgan and Tulane-transfer Matthew Fobbs-White. This defensive line unit was also specifically poor this season, grading the worst PFF-wise of all position groups for Baylor. So, with the two most talented pass-rushers transferring in an already unproductive unit, it is safe to say that Baylor must focus on the defensive line more than any other group on the defense.

Ryan Davis against Oklahoma State | via Kansas State Athletics

Coach Dave Aranda said in his final presser that he regretted the way this team was constructed, that the so-called "wealth" was distributed incorrectly. He mentioned that the wide receiver room was incredibly talented, while the trenches on both sides of the ball were lacking in depth. The mission to rebuild the offensive and defensive line has been evident with Baylor extending lots of offers to big men on both sides of the ball.

Davis is listed at six feet and four inches, is 252 pounds, and has eight tackles for loss, six sacks, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble in two seasons in Manhattan. He was a .8564 recruit out of high school and is from Glendale, Arizona. It has been announced that Davis will also make a visit to Rutgers this week.

This is only the beginning of the Kansas State defensive players moving on and taking visits to Baylor. Joe Klanderman was insistent on bringing in his own guys and making changes to the scheme, so it makes sense that the Baylor staff put an emphasis on proven Kansas State guys who have production under Klanderman. on the other side of things, Klanderman is well-respected by Kansas State players, so Baylor can act as a comfortable landing spot for the guys in the portal.

