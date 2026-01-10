New commit Garrick Ponder brings much needed edge help for Baylor

The Baylor coaching staff has been very active this portal season, with Joe Klanderman getting a productive transfer in Garrick Ponder from Southern Mississippi. Ponder got his start at the FCS ranks with North Alabama. He redshirted his freshman year there and then played two productive seasons there. He entered the portal and got his chance at the FBS level with Southern Miss for the 2025 season. He entered the portal again last month and, after a great visit in Waco today, has committed to Dave Aranda for his final college season.

Congrats to our guy @garrickponder12 on committing to Baylor! pic.twitter.com/pMmVKednFV — NIL Ace | Sports MGMT Agency (@nilace_) January 10, 2026

Ponder has proven production in college football. He had 37 tackles,11.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble at Southern Miss last season. He graded very well according to PFF, grading an average of 80.3 throughout the 2025 season. Baylor beat out Memphis for Ponder’s signature, which on paper should have been an easy feat. However, Memphis recently hired former Southern Miss head coach Charles Huff, meaning Baylor ultimately lured Ponder away from his former head coach.

Garrick Ponder started his career at North Alabama. | UNA Athletics

Baylor's outside linebackers and edge rushers were largely ineffective last season. Baylor could not sack the quarterback for the life of them down the stretch. With the transfers of Kamayrn Morgan, Emar’rion Winston, and Matthew Fobbs-White, paired with the graduation of Kyler Jordan and Jackie Marshall, Baylor desperately needs reinforcements. Baylor already signed former Kansas State Edge Ryan Davis, who also has proven production last season.

Ponder also fits exactly what Joe Klanderman wants to do defensively. Klanderman’s system relies heavily on stand-up edge defenders who can both set the edge in the run game and win one-on-one pass-rush reps without constant blitz help. Baylor struggled mightily in that area last season, often needing to manufacture pressure through exotic looks that left the back end exposed. Ponder gives Baylor a true edge presence who can simply line up and go win.

New Defensive Coordinator, Joe Klanderman | Kansas State Athletics

His ability to play with length, maintain gap discipline, and still threaten the quarterback makes him a natural fit in Baylor’s three-man front and multiple-look packages. With Ponder on the field, Baylor can finally generate pressure without sacrificing coverage integrity, something that was missing far too often in 2025. In a Big 12 filled with mobile quarterbacks and spread offenses, that alone makes this addition quietly significant.

