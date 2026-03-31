Social Media Reacts to 4-Star Luke Babin Committing to Baylor

Class of 2027 4-star quarterback Luke Babin has just announced his commitment to Baylor football. The Texas native was previously committed to Vanderbilt before flipping to the green and gold.

Babin has been on Baylor fans' radar over the past week after his unofficial visit and decommitment from Vandy, and his quick decision is a great sign for Baylor recruitment.

Baylor fans are excited about the signing and immediately started digging up his highlights from high school. The gunslinger is primed to have a stellar senior season at Woodville High School; the 3A program came in at 2nd in district play last season.

New Baylor QB commit Luke Babin Highlights! #SicEm 🐻 pic.twitter.com/yA7iSWGb0y — Grayson Grundhoefer (@GrayGrundhoefer) March 31, 2026

As a junior in high school, Babin had over 3,000 yards while tossing 40 touchdowns. Heisman voter David Smoak added his opinion and intel on the signing:

Babin has a very high ceiling, size, can run, lateral quickness needs to get better. I spoke with his head coach Heath Lawson a couple of months ago when I released my 2025 https://t.co/G4anSbg3ZT East Texas Football Team...Babin can really play...and the 4-5 opposing coaches I… — David Smoak (@DavidSmoak) March 31, 2026

Fans were quick to call back to the last small-town Texan to sign with the Bears. Babin will have a lot to live up to with Baylor's high bar of elite quarterbacks.

Coming out of high school, Robert Griffin III was about 6'3" and 195 lbs, absurdly close to Luke Babin, who is listed at 6'3" and 196 lbs, according to MaxPreps.

People forget Baylor has a track record with small-town Texas QBs nobody believed in. RG3 was from Copperas Cove. Now it's Woodville. That formula never left Waco, it just took a new staff to tap back into it. — CFB Untold (@CFBUntold) March 31, 2026

Amidst the excitement, Baylor Nation immediately congratulated and welcomed the signal caller into Waco after the announcement, promising that he has made a good decision in his commitment to BU.

Excellent decision young man. Bear 4L — Jonte (@WalkEmDownJonte) March 31, 2026

So excited to have you!!! Welcome to Baylor — Sarah Rogers (@SarahRogersBU) March 31, 2026

Good decision young man. Baylor is the place to be — CJ Carr Enjoyer (@UndercoverFan24) March 31, 2026

One of our experts gave a full breakdown of what the signing means for Baylor football's future and it is absolutely worth a read.

#Baylor received great news on Tuesday when four-star QB Luke Babin committed to the program.



But what does his commitment mean for the future of the program?https://t.co/irzKG4mhHk — Baylor Bears On SI (@BaylorBearsOnSI) March 31, 2026

"As much as the transfer portal has changed things, there is still something to be said for having a quarterback to develop. Despite the changes in college sports, culture still matters, and it’s easier to build culture if there are familiar faces on the roster," said Westendorf in his article.

Some are turning a cold shoulder to the news, already predicting his departure after his first season.

He’ll be in the portal by his sophomore year — Robby Red Raider (@RobbyRedRaider) March 31, 2026

While there is no way of knowing for sure, one has to think that Baylor's proximity and track record of NFL-caliber QBs create some gravity for talent like Luke Babin to stay in Waco for more than a year.