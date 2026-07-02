Scouting Report: Baylor Raids Alabama and Lands Coveted 2027 LB Trenton McCorvey

One day after landing safety Noah Johnson in the 2027 class, Baylor capitalized once again on the recruiting trail.

On Wednesday evening, the Bears landed three-star linebacker Trenton McCorvey. Baylor was able to land McCorvey over both South Florida and Arkansas.

McCorvey is ranked as the No. 900 player overall in the 2027 cycle, per 247Sports Composite. He is also listed as the No. 76 linebacker prospect. McCorvey is from Alabaster (AL) Thompson, and is listed as a 6-foot, 200-pound linebacker.

Impressive offer sheet

Despite being ranked as the 900th-best player in the 2027 class, McCorvey is an impressive prospect, who holds some good offers.

On top of his final three schools that were in consideration, McCorvey held offers from premier programs like Maryland. Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt, among others.

What Baylor is getting in McCorvey

In his junior season of high school, McCorvey earned All-State Honorable Mention. He tallied 54 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception returned for a touchdown.

Looking at McCorvey's film — it's clear why some of the top teams in the SEC had offered him. McCorvey is an athlete, who lined up at both linebacker and safety in his 2025 film. He already has a good frame at 6-foot, 200 pounds, and once he bulks up some, he will look like a prototypical linebacker.

When lining up at linebacker, McCorvey shoots the gap with intensity. And when he plays safety, he isn't afraid to get to the line in a hurry to help out against the run. He is a chess piece that can be moved around to help exploit the offense.

McCorvey is one of the better tackles in the open field that I've seen for his ranking. Not only does he wrap up well, but McCorvey also makes sure he gets the job done in the open field. I would project McCorvey as a Power Four starter down the line, with the potential for All-Conference.

Baylor has two linebackers in the fold

With McCorvey's commitment, Baylor now has two linebackers in the class. He joins three-star Bryson Brown in the class. Brown is from Stillwater (OK) and was unranked when he first committed, but he has shot up the rankings since.

After losing Keaton Thomas and Phoenix Jackson to the transfer portal, the Bears needed to add some depth in this cycle for future years. Joe Klanderman hopes he landed his next starting duo for years to come.