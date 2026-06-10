'Strong Punch, Aggressive Attack': What Baylor Commit Hudson Whitenight Adds to Waco

The Baylor Bears just had their first big recruiting weekend of the season. The Bears received two commitments out of it and Baylor welcomed several uncommitted prospects, along with a couple of committed prospects. Offensive lineman Hudson Whitenight was among those who took in Waco this past weekend.

The Dripping Springs (TX) prospect committed to Baylor back on April 17 and his official visit to Baylor was excellent.

"It was amazing," Whitenight told Baylor on SI. "The staff took such great care of me and my family, and I was able to see what being a Bear is going to be about!"

Baylor building a class

Whitenight has earned a three-star ranking on both 247Sports and Rivals. According to Rivals Industrial Rankings, Whitenight is listed as the No. 1401 player in the 2027 cycle. He picked Baylor over the likes of TCU and Houston, and also held notable offers from Arizona State, Duke, and Nebraska.

As far as Baylor's vision for the rising offensive lineman, he is someone who projects at tackle, but has the versatility to play inside if needed.

On top of how he fits with the Bears, Whitenight envisions Baylor's next couple of official visit weekends will continue to help build the 2027 class. With two commits of S Devin Watkins and edge Cadriann Olds, the visits have already paid off. The Bears currently have the No. 62 ranked class in the country, but in the coming weeks, that should rise.

"Coach [Austin] Woods, [Craig] Watts and [Jake] Spav see me fitting in as an OT who can slide down to G if needed on either side," said Whitenight. "We already have a strong class so far with 8 commitments and I know they have 2 more weekends of OVs to really lock in some key guys for our class."

What to expect from Whitenight

Baylor made an assertive effort to rebuild its offensive line after a five-win season. There will be a lot of new faces along the offensive line, and the Bears are looking to add more talent in the coming recruiting classes.

Baylor already has commitments from both Whitenight and Chase Allen, and as far as Whitenight's message to Bears' fans — he is someone who will bring aggressive play and smart instincts to Waco.

"I’d say at 6’5” I have the length of someone 6’8” and have a strong punch, aggressive attack and play super smart as I study the game constantly," Whitenight said.