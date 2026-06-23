How to Watch Jaden Bibbs' Commitment Live as Baylor Looks to Beat Utah, Houston

The Baylor Bears have nine commitments in the 2027 cycle and after a few weekends of official visits, the Bears are hoping to add some more players in the fold very soon. One could happen as soon as Tuesday night.

Coppell (TX) cornerback Jaden Bibbs will make his commitment and he was on campus in Waco a couple of weekends ago. The Bears have made him a priority, and time will tell if Bibbs will pick Baylor in the three-team race.

How to see Bibbs' commitment

Finalists: Baylor, Houston, and Utah

When: Tuesday, June 23 at 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Dave Campbell's Texas Football YouTube page

Leader: Utah has the lead, per On3.

Bibbs' primer

Bibbs is a 5'11", 175-pound corner and one play Dave Aranda wants to keep in-state. Speaking to a source, Baylor is making it known it wants Bibbs in this class, and the Bears are making a run to land him.

He is Rivals Industrials' No. 525 player in the 2027 cycle. Bibbs is also listed as the No. 37 cornerback in the class by ESPN.

On top of his final three teams, Bibbs holds offers from programs like TCU, BYU, Kansas State, SMU, and Purdue, among others.

This past season, the lockdown cornerback tallied 43 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and two interceptions. Bibbs also blocked one kick on special teams, along with logging one kick return for a touchdown on 15 chances.

What Bibbs would bring to Baylor

As things stand now, Baylor has two defensive backs committed in the 2027 class. Four-star Davontrae Kirkland, along with three-star Devin Watkins, but both are projected to play safety at the next level. If Bibbs were to commit to Baylor, he would give the Bears their first true cornerback in the class.

Junior Year End of Season

Highlights‼️

(10-2) third round playoffs



6FT 170LBS

Coppell Highschool (6A D1)



2 INT✅

1 Touchdown✅

1 Sack✅

4 TFL’s✅

35 Solo Tkls✅ 43 Total

15+ Pass breakups✅

392 All purpose yards✅

3.3 GPA✅https://t.co/pNmBwq1pjQ pic.twitter.com/qSDEp3PYIS — Jaden Bibbs (@JadenB_08) December 7, 2025

Baylor added just two defensive backs in the 2026 class: Jordan Davis and Jamarion Richardson. The need for secondary players is real and the Bears would love to see Bibbs come to Waco.

Bibbs has good instincts at corner, isn't afraid to press when playing man to man. Has enough speed to cover ground when playing off coverage. His film showed a player who isn't afraid to go blow up a screen pass, or defend against the run. Bibbs is a good tackler, and someone who could easily get involved in special teams, running right around a 4.4 40-yard dash. He would be a good fit in Joe Klanderman's defense.