Baylor Football Position Battle I'm Watching Closest During Camp

Fall camp begins this week for Baylor football and following a five win season a year ago, the Bears have some work to do. Not all hope is lost, however, as Dave Aranda replaced Sawyer Robertson with former five-star gunslinger DJ Lagway via the transfer portal.

Lagway is just the start though. If Baylor is going to beat the good Big 12 teams and compete in the conference, then the Bears need to solidify one position in particular.

That's the offensive line. Baylor returns just one starter from last season on the offensive line, and to make matters worse, the Bears' projected starting center may not play at all this season.

Right tackle is the only position not up for grabs

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering fall camp, both center and right tackle appeared to be cemented. But with news breaking that Yakiri Walker wasn't receiving his temporary injunction put a fork in the Bears' plans.

Walker could still play at some point in 2026, but he won't be able to compete in fall camp, and can't practice with Baylor until the injunction is granted. Another ruling is set to take place in October, and by then, the Bears better have their offensive line figured out.

Entering fall camp, Kaden Sieracki is the only player you can write in a permanent marker into the starting lineup at right tackle. However, there are a few other players we would assume will start in Week 1 for Baylor.

The big position battles to watch

At left tackle, Toledo transfer Cole Rhett is a good possibility to start. Rhett is an experienced tackle and he should slot in there, barring a bad camp.

The interior of the line is where things get very interesting.

Sieracki's brother, Koltin, will start, but where at is the question. Prior to Walker's injunction being denied, Sieracki was going to play either left or right guard. However, it's more than possible he slides into the center position after playing there a season ago in backup duty.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And if Baylor prefers Sieracki at guard, redshirt freshman Harrison Cluff could get the nod at center. He came to the Bears as an interior lineman and he played a few snaps at center a season ago. But he won't have the experience Sieracki has.

At guard, Texas transfer Nate Kibble should battle for right guard, while transfer Asher Hale battles at left guard, starting 11 games for South Alabama last season. Transfers Logan Moore and Lawson Petty won't go down without a fight and that's why Dave Aranda brought so many linemen into Waco this season — let the best five play.