Boise State lands commitment from four-star forward
Spencer Ahrens, a four-star forward from Arizona’s Bella Vista College Prep, announced his commitment to the Boise State men’s basketball team on Saturday.
The 6-foot-9, 210-pound Ahrens, rated the nation’s No. 79 overall senior prospect by On3, chose the Broncos over offers from Gonzaga, Illinois, San Francisco, Stanford, Washington and numerous others.
“A lot went into this decision and it was not made overnight,” Ahrens told On3 national basketball reporter Joe Tipton. “Overall, Boise State fit my main pillars the best. I am going to be given a great opportunity to impact as a freshman, the coaches have a great development plan for me and see what I can become, and I have built a great relationship with coaching staff. Then there is stuff on top (of that), they win games.”
Boise State (9-3, 1-0 Mountain West Conference) has made the NCAA Tournament each of the last three seasons under head coach Leon Rice and is once again among the top teams in the MWC this winter.
A native of Ontario, Canada, Ahrens spent his junior year at Kansas power Sunrise Christian before transferring to Bella Vista College Prep for his final high school season.
Ahrens starred for UPlay Canada in the Nike EYBL last summer, averaging 13 points and eight rebounds. Ahrens was effective in the paint at both ends of the court while shooting 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Ahrens said that he enjoys the Broncos’ style of play and their ability to defeat quality teams like Saint Mary’s.
Ahrens joins a recruiting class that includes guards Noah Bendinger from Corner Canyon (Utah) and Nash Humpherys from Madison (Idaho). Bendinger and Humpherys both signed their national letters of intent in November.
The 6-foot-4 Bendinger averaged 9.9 points as a junior with 45 made 3-pointers. Corner Canyon compiled a 19-8 overall record a season ago and placed second at the Class 6A state tournament.
Humpherys, a 6-foot point guard, is a dynamic player who put up 19.7 points, 4.6 assists and three steals last year en route to Class 5A all-state honors. Humpherys carried Rexburg, Idaho’s Madison to a third-place finish at the 5A state tournament.
Humpherys will serve a Latter-day Saints mission before joining the Broncos.
Boise State has one known commit for the class of 2026 in 6-foot-7 shooting guard Brady Hennig of Mount Si (Washington).
Hennig shot 42 percent from 3-point range last season, making 39 of 92 attempts. He averaged 5.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists for a loaded Mount Si team that won the Washington Class 4A state title.