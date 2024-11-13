How to watch Boise State men’s basketball vs. Corban: TV channel, live stream
Coming off an 84-73 loss at San Francisco, the Boise State men’s basketball team will look to regroup at 7 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday night against NAIA Corban. The game will air on the Mountain West Network.
Broncos (1-1) head coach Leon Rice was not surprised that San Francisco came to play last Saturday.
“We knew they were a really good team,” Rice said during Monday’s press availability. “They had that game circled, and they probably prepared for us during the summer. We were going to have to play an A game, and I think they took the punch to us a few times more than we took the punch to them.
“You’ve got to give them credit. They made some tough, tough shots, and we just didn’t make them uncomfortable enough.”
Preseason Mountain West Conference Player of the Year Tyson Degenhart is averaging 19 points and six rebounds for the Broncos. Andrew Meadow is also off to a strong start by averaging 13.5 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Boise State routed Oakland 87-43 in its opener while looking like a surefire Top 25 team. The San Francisco game showcased some areas the Broncos need to improve.
“That’s this part of the season,” Rice said. “The courage to go on the road early, the teams that are doing that are smart. And it’s hard because you don’t want to put yourself out there like that in a tough environment … and we were right there, up 50-47. There’s stuff we’re going to learn from.”
Corban (1-2) is coming off an 83-73 loss to Arizona Christian.
Junior guard Spivey Ward is Corban’s leading scorer at 17.3 points per game. He is also averaging two rebounds and three steals.
Fellow guard Drayton Caoile is at 13.3 points per game.
“This is great; we need another game right now,” Rice said. “We’ve been in a lot of tight situations and a lot of good games already considering our two scrimmages and Oakland. I know the outcome looks like it was a breeze, but that zone had us paying attention and that program had us paying attention.
“This game is about how hard we play and us taking another step, not the opponent.”
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. CORBAN
Who: Boise State hosts Corban for a non-conference game
When: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, Nov. 12
Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho
TV: Mountain West Network
Betting line: No line listed