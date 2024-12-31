How to watch Boise State men’s basketball vs. Wyoming: TV channel, live stream
While Boise State battles Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl, the Broncos men’s basketball team will look to move to 3-0 in Mountain West Conference play Tuesday night at Wyoming.
Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Mountain time at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming.
Boise State (10-3, 2-0 MWC) began conference play with a 77-59 home victory over Air Force and held on to defeat San Jose State, 73-71, on the road last Saturday. It was Leon Rice’s 300th victory as head coach.
“That’s life on the road in the Mountain West. That game was tough, it’s never easy here,” Rice said after the win. “We’ve been struggling from the perimeter, and they were going to make us prove it a little bit. We challenged our guys about that in the second half.”
Boise State shot 1 of 10 from 3-point range in the opening half but went 6 of 11 over the final 20 minutes.
Tyson Degenhart powered the Broncos with 26 points, seven rebounds and two assists. The senior hit four of the team’s seven 3-pointers.
Andrew Meadow added 14 points and three rebounds while Javan Buchanan had 10 points off the bench for the Broncos, who have won four straight games since an early-December loss to Washington State.
Wyoming (8-5, 1-1) is riding a three-game winning streak, including a 66-63 victory over Nevada on Saturday. Obi Agbim paced the Cowboys against Nevada with 18 points, four assists and two steals; Touko Tainamo scored 15 points off the bench.
Agbim, a senior guard, has done it all for Wyoming this season, averaging 18.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Fellow senior guard Jordan Nesbitt, a Hampton transfer, is putting up 9.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
The Cowboys have a first-year head coach in Sundance Wicks, a former Wyoming assistant who is back in Laramie after spending one season at Green Bay. Previous head coach Jeff Linder went 63-59 in four seasons at Wyoming with an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2022.
Ten of the Mountain West’s 11 men’s basketball programs will be in action Tuesday night.
UNLV (7-5, 1-0) plays at Air Force (3-9, 0-1), Colorado State (7-6, 1-1) travels to San Jose State (7-7, 0-2), New Mexico (10-3, 2-0) takes on host Fresno State (4-9, 0-2) while Utah State (12-1, 2-0) hits the road to face a desperate Nevada (8-5, 0-2) team.
San Diego State (8-3, 1-1), which fell to Utah State on a buzzer-beater last weekend, is idle until Saturday’s showdown with Boise State at ExtraMile Arena.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. WYOMING
Who: Boise State takes on Wyoming in Mountain West Conference play
When: 6:30 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, Dec. 31
Where: Arena-Auditorium | Laramie, Wyoming
TV: Mountain West Network
Betting line: Boise State -7.5
