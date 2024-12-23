What Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said about Penn State, Fiesta Bowl
While third-seeded Boise State enjoyed a first-round bye for the College Football Playoff, No. 6 Penn State put together one of its best performances of the season against No. 11 SMU.
The Nittany Lions dominated from start to finish in a 38-10 dismantling of SMU.
“Penn State, it was on full display,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “They are one of the best teams in the country.”
Boise State (12-1) and Penn State (12-2) will meet in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Mountain time at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s press conference:
On Penn State’s dominance in all phases
“I think the world of their team. I don’t know (head coach James) Franklin, but I think very highly of him and have a ton of respect for him. What he’s done over the years, what he’s done this season. I mean, they are a touchdown away from being the Big Ten champs and probably being the No. 1 overall seed in the playoff. … Really in all three phases, they are playing their best football. What they were able to do against SMU on Saturday, that’s very, very impressive. With about 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter, they were able to rest their guys in a playoff game. That’s a testament to their team.”
On the biggest thing that stood out about Penn State
“Just how well-coached they are in all three phases. You talk about the start of the game to the end, creating takeaways by their defense, it just started so fast. There wasn’t any working into the game. In all three phases, they are extremely well-coached. Very, very talented across the board.”
On having extra rest for Ashton Jeanty
“Ashton Jeanty is a warrior. Even on the 13-game run, how he lived in the training room, how he was able to not only play in the games where the nation was watching with the amount of carries and yards and violent hits he took, he was also doing the same thing in practice. … For him and our whole team, being able to have these couple weeks to get fresh and get healthy has been huge.”
On star Penn State tight Tyler Warren
“Tyler Warren is elite. That’s not just my opinion; I’m very positive he’s going to be the first tight end taken off the board in the NFL Draft because of that. He can do it all. More times than not, when you see a tight end, he’s a really good pass-catcher and you’ve got to deal with that. Or he’s really dominant and physical at the point of attack in the run game. With Tyler Warren, he does it all. He is extremely violent at the point of attack either at the front side of a play or the back side of a play. He can catch every ball, he’s one of their top targets on all downs. And he can play wildcat and throw the ball. You talk about just an extremely gifted athlete, we’ve got to know where (Warren) is at all times.”
On being counted out by the national media
“That’s our mentality here. Not just for this game playing in the Fiesta Bowl, but that’s what Boise State’s been built on. … I believe in our team, and that’s why we talk about ‘Please count us out.’ People do. Media or people … count us out. Because I know how we’re going to work, and I know we’re going to work to play our absolute best on the 31st. If nobody gives us a chance, if the point spread continues to grow, whatever.
“This team doesn’t need any more motivation. We’ve been in playoff football since September. … All the outside noise of people counting us out, awesome. We’ve been with the outside noise of everybody saying how great we are. On either side, you’ve got to block out the outside noise.”