College Football Playoff betting odds: Penn State favored by double figures over Boise State

Nittany Lions are 10.5-point favorite in Fiesta Bowl

Boise State Broncos tight end Matt Lauter.
Boise State Broncos tight end Matt Lauter. / Brian Losness-Imagn Images

Boise State holds a 3-0 all-time record in the Fiesta Bowl with victories in 2007, 2010 and 2014. 

The Broncos were an underdog in all three matchups. Adrian Peterson-led Oklahoma was favored by 7.5 points in 2007 while TCU (-7 in 2010) and Arizona (-3.5 in 2014) were also expected to beat Boise State. 

After receiving the No. 3 seed and a first-round bye for the College Football Playoff, the Broncos (12-1) again find themselves in the underdog role entering a Fiesta Bowl showdown with No. 6 Penn State (12-2). The Nittany Lions are favored by 10.5 points in the CFP quarterfinal, which is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. Mountain time kickoff on Dec. 31 in Glendale, Arizona.

Despite having Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty, Boise State is a +85000 long shot to win the 12-team College Football Playoff. No. 5 Texas is the tournament favorite at +310, followed by No. 8 Ohio State (+330), No. 1 Oregon (+480), No. 2 Georgia (+480), Penn State (+500), No. 7 Notre Dame (+700) and No. 4 Arizona State (+6500) in the latest odds from FanDuel. 

The Longhorns, who held off No. 12 Clemson 38-24 in the first round, are favored by 13.5 points over Arizona State in the Peach Bowl. 

Ohio State is a 2.5-point favorite over Oregon in the Rose Bowl. Georgia is also favored by 2.5 in a Peach Bowl matchup with Notre Dame. 

Here is the updated 12-team College Football Playoff bracket with the first-round results: 

All times listed are Mountain Standard Time

First round

Friday, Dec. 20 

No. 7 Notre Dame 27, No. 10 Indiana 17

Saturday, Dec. 21 

No. 6 Penn State 38, No. 11 SMU 10

No. 5 Texas 38. No. 12 Clemson 24

No. 8 Ohio State 42, No. 9 Tennessee 17

Quarterfinals 

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Fiesta Bowl: No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 3 Boise State, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Jan. 1 

Peach Bowl: No. 5 Texas vs. No. 4 Arizona State, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl: No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Oregon, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl: No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Georgia, 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 9

Orange Bowl: Fiesta Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 10 

Cotton Bowl: Peach Bowl winner vs. Rose Bowl winner, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

CFP championship game

Monday, Jan. 20

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Orange Bowl winner vs. Cotton Bowl winner, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

