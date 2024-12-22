College Football Playoff betting odds: Penn State favored by double figures over Boise State
Boise State holds a 3-0 all-time record in the Fiesta Bowl with victories in 2007, 2010 and 2014.
The Broncos were an underdog in all three matchups. Adrian Peterson-led Oklahoma was favored by 7.5 points in 2007 while TCU (-7 in 2010) and Arizona (-3.5 in 2014) were also expected to beat Boise State.
After receiving the No. 3 seed and a first-round bye for the College Football Playoff, the Broncos (12-1) again find themselves in the underdog role entering a Fiesta Bowl showdown with No. 6 Penn State (12-2). The Nittany Lions are favored by 10.5 points in the CFP quarterfinal, which is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. Mountain time kickoff on Dec. 31 in Glendale, Arizona.
Despite having Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty, Boise State is a +85000 long shot to win the 12-team College Football Playoff. No. 5 Texas is the tournament favorite at +310, followed by No. 8 Ohio State (+330), No. 1 Oregon (+480), No. 2 Georgia (+480), Penn State (+500), No. 7 Notre Dame (+700) and No. 4 Arizona State (+6500) in the latest odds from FanDuel.
The Longhorns, who held off No. 12 Clemson 38-24 in the first round, are favored by 13.5 points over Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.
Ohio State is a 2.5-point favorite over Oregon in the Rose Bowl. Georgia is also favored by 2.5 in a Peach Bowl matchup with Notre Dame.
Here is the updated 12-team College Football Playoff bracket with the first-round results:
All times listed are Mountain Standard Time
First round
Friday, Dec. 20
No. 7 Notre Dame 27, No. 10 Indiana 17
Saturday, Dec. 21
No. 6 Penn State 38, No. 11 SMU 10
No. 5 Texas 38. No. 12 Clemson 24
No. 8 Ohio State 42, No. 9 Tennessee 17
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Fiesta Bowl: No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 3 Boise State, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Peach Bowl: No. 5 Texas vs. No. 4 Arizona State, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Rose Bowl: No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Oregon, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl: No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Georgia, 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Semifinals
Thursday, Jan. 9
Orange Bowl: Fiesta Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Jan. 10
Cotton Bowl: Peach Bowl winner vs. Rose Bowl winner, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
CFP championship game
Monday, Jan. 20
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Orange Bowl winner vs. Cotton Bowl winner, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)