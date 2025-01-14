How to watch Boise State men’s basketball vs. Wyoming: TV channel, live stream
The Boise State men’s basketball team aims to be better defensively in Tuesday’s Mountain West Conference matchup with Wyoming.
Tipoff between the Broncos (12-5, 4-2) and Cowboys (9-7, 2-3) is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.
In Saturday’s 81-79 loss to No. 22 Utah State (16-1, 6-0), the Broncos shot 52.9 percent from the floor — including a season-best 14 of 26 from beyond the arc — but allowed the Aggies to hit at a 61.2 percent clip. Utah State finished 16 of 20 (80 percent) in the second half.
“A lot of credit goes to Utah State and the tough shots they made,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said Monday. “Now, when a team is that hot, you can’t also give them some easier ones. You take even three or four of those away … and you win.
“That was a high-level game, maybe the highest-level game where both teams were playing really good that we’ve seen all year. So kudos to them, and (Ian) Martinez. Man, he made some tough ones. The last one was amazing.”
Midway through the season, Boise State is still searching for its best lineups.
The Broncos used 11 different players in the first half of the Utah State game. Rice said it all comes down to consistency.
“I think I know what I’m getting out of Tyson (Degenhart), I think I know when I’m getting out of (Alvaro Cardenas), every single night,” Rice said. “That’s why their minutes are consistent. I reach into my wallet, I want a $20, I pull out a $20. Sometimes I have guys where I reach into my wallet thinking I’m getting a $20 and it’s a $5 one night, and it’s a $100 the next. So just let me know what I’m reaching in for … and then the subbing pattern becomes a little more consistent.”
On New Year’s Eve, Boise State improved to 3-0 in MWC play with a 67-58 victory at Wyoming. Cardenas paced the Broncos with 19 points and six assists while Degenhart added 16 points and nine rebounds.
Wyoming has been competitive in MWC play with single-digit losses to Utah State, Boise State and New Mexico (14-3, 6-0).
Senior guard Obi Agbim is the go-to player for the Cowboys, averaging 18.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Agbim missed the last two games due to an ankle injury but will return Tuesday night.
The Broncos are favored by 13.5 points over Wyoming. The over/under is set at 132.5 points.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. WYOMING
Who: Boise State hosts Wyoming for a Mountain West Conference game
When: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, Jan. 14
Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho
TV: Mountain West Network
