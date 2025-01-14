NET Rankings update: Boise State up to No. 52 following Utah State loss
The Boise State men’s basketball team needs to pile up some victories to stay within striking distance of NCAA Tournament at-large consideration.
Entering Tuesday’s 7 p.m. Mountain time home matchup with Wyoming (9-7, 2-3 Mountain West), the Broncos (12-5, 4-2) are up to No. 52 in the latest NCAA NET Rankings. Boise State has two strong wins over St. Mary’s (No. 33 in NET) and Clemson (No. 38) but is just 2-4 overall against Quad 1 and 2 teams, including last week’s heartbreaking loss to Utah State (No. 31).
Wyoming (No. 157) won’t offer much resume help in Tuesday’s Mountain West Conference showdown at ExtraMile Arena, but the Broncos do have two quality upcoming opponents on the road in New Mexico (No. 57) and Colorado State (No. 84). Boise State then returns home to take on Nevada (No. 64) to close out the month.
If the Broncos can go 4-0 in their final four games in January, they should be back on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Utah State (16-1, 6-0), the MWC’s top-ranked team in the NET, and New Mexico (14-3, 6-0) sit atop the conference standings. San Diego State (10-4, 3-2), which has a victory over Boise State and losses to the Aggies and Lobos, is also strong in the NET at No. 40.
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
Utah State
NET Ranking: 31
Record: 16-1, 6-0 Q1: 4-0 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 6-0
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 40
Record: 10-4, 3-2 Q1: 2-3 Q2: 2-1 Q3: 1-0 Q4: 4-0
Boise State
NET Ranking: 52
Record: 12-5, 4-2 Q1: 1-1 Q2: 1-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 5-1
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 57
Record: 14-3, 6-0 Q1: 1-1 Q2: 5-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 5-0
Nevada
NET Ranking: 64
Record: 9-7, 1-4 Q1: 0-2 Q2: 2-2 Q3: 3-3 Q4: 4-0
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 84
Record: 10-6, 4-1 Q1: 1-1 Q2: 1-4 Q3: 3-0 Q4: 5-1
UNLV
NET Ranking: 124
Record: 9-7, 3-2 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-3 Q3: 1-0 Q4: 8-0
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 157
Record: 9-7, 2-3 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 1-2 Q4: 6-0
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 197
Record: 8-10, 1-5 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 0-4 Q3: 2-3 Q4: 4-2
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 273
Record: 4-13, 0-6 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 0-2 Q4: 4-1
Air Force
NET Ranking: 306
Record: 3-13, 0-5 Q1: 0-2 Q2: 0-2 Q3: 1-6 Q4: 2-3
