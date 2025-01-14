Boise State Broncos ON SI

NET Rankings update: Boise State up to No. 52 following Utah State loss

Five Mountain West teams are in top 64 of NET Rankings

Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart.
Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart. / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The Boise State men’s basketball team needs to pile up some victories to stay within striking distance of NCAA Tournament at-large consideration.

Entering Tuesday’s 7 p.m. Mountain time home matchup with Wyoming (9-7, 2-3 Mountain West), the Broncos (12-5, 4-2) are up to No. 52 in the latest NCAA NET Rankings. Boise State has two strong wins over St. Mary’s (No. 33 in NET) and Clemson (No. 38) but is just 2-4 overall against Quad 1 and 2 teams, including last week’s heartbreaking loss to Utah State (No. 31).

Wyoming (No. 157) won’t offer much resume help in Tuesday’s Mountain West Conference showdown at ExtraMile Arena, but the Broncos do have two quality upcoming opponents on the road in New Mexico (No. 57) and Colorado State (No. 84). Boise State then returns home to take on Nevada (No. 64) to close out the month. 

If the Broncos can go 4-0 in their final four games in January, they should be back on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. 

Utah State (16-1, 6-0), the MWC’s top-ranked team in the NET, and New Mexico (14-3, 6-0) sit atop the conference standings. San Diego State (10-4, 3-2), which has a victory over Boise State and losses to the Aggies and Lobos, is also strong in the NET at No. 40. 

Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.

Utah State

NET Ranking: 31

Record: 16-1, 6-0   Q1: 4-0 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 6-0

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 40

Record: 10-4, 3-2   Q1: 2-3 Q2: 2-1 Q3: 1-0 Q4: 4-0

Boise State

NET Ranking: 52

Record: 12-5, 4-2   Q1: 1-1 Q2: 1-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 5-1

New Mexico 

NET Ranking: 57

Record: 14-3, 6-0   Q1: 1-1 Q2: 5-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 5-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 64

Record: 9-7, 1-4    Q1: 0-2 Q2: 2-2 Q3: 3-3 Q4: 4-0

Colorado State 

NET Ranking: 84

Record: 10-6, 4-1   Q1: 1-1 Q2: 1-4 Q3: 3-0 Q4: 5-1

UNLV

NET Ranking: 124

Record: 9-7, 3-2    Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-3 Q3: 1-0 Q4: 8-0

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 157

Record: 9-7, 2-3    Q1: 0-3 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 1-2 Q4: 6-0

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 197

Record: 8-10, 1-5    Q1: 0-1 Q2: 0-4 Q3: 2-3 Q4: 4-2

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 273

Record: 4-13, 0-6   Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 0-2 Q4: 4-1

Air Force

NET Ranking: 306

Record: 3-13, 0-5   Q1: 0-2 Q2: 0-2 Q3: 1-6 Q4: 2-3

